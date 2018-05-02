Firebeatz (DJ-set) | SLAM! Koningsdag 2018
Firebeatz @ SLAM! Koningsdag 2018
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve vs. Avicii & Aloe Blacc - Show Me Your Love vs. Wake Me Up (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
- Firebeatz X Peppermint ft. Aiden O'brien - Everything
- ID - ID
- w/ MOTi - Heat It Up (Acapella)
- ID - ID
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)
- Firebeatz & Madison Mars - Rock Right Now
- Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle (Marc Benjamin Remix)
- ID - ID
- DubVision & Firebeatz - Remember Who You Are
- Martin Garrix & Firebeatz vs. Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party vs. Zedd & Lucky Date vs. Icona Pop - Helicopter vs. Antidote vs. Fall Into The Sky vs. I Love It (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- w/ BrEaCh - Jack (Acapella)
- RavenKis vs. Alesso & OneRepublic - Stellar vs. If If Lose Myself (Firebeatz Mashup)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. W&W - Arcade
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Firebeatz Rework)
- Bomfunk MC's - Freestyler (Firebeatz Rework)
- ID - ID
- Firebeatz vs. Zedd & Foxes - Arsonist Clarity (Firebeatz Mashup)
- Firebeatz vs. Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams vs. Burn It Down (Firebeatz Mashup)
