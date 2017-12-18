Home #Firebeatz Video Firebeatz (Full live-set) | 538Jingleball 2017
Concerti

Firebeatz (Full live-set) | 538Jingleball 2017

Firebeatz @ 538Jingleball 2017, Ziggo Dome Amsterdam

  1. Firebeatz - Sky High (Tiësto Edit)
  2. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You
  3. w/ Martin Garrix & Firebeatz vs. Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party vs. Zedd & Lucky Date vs. Icona Pop - Helicopter vs. Antidote vs. Fall Into The Sky vs. I Love It (Martin Garrix Mashup)
  4. w/ BrEaCh - Jack (Acapella)
  5. Rune RK - Calabria (Firebeatz Remix)
  6. ID - ID
  7. DubVision - Fall Apart
  8. w/ Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Acapella)
  9. Firebeatz & Lucas & Steve vs. Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Show Me Your Love vs. Wake Me Up (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
  10. Firebeatz & ID - ID
  11. w/ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
  12. w/ MOTi - Heat It Up (Acapella)
  13. Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve - ID
  14. w/ Kenny Dope pres. The Bucketheads - The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) (Acapella)
  15. Firebeatz - Ignite
  16. TV Noise - Cell Phone
  17. Thomas Feelman & Teamworx & STV - Never Stop
  18. Firebeatz - Burn It Down
  19. w/ Eurythmics vs. Halfway House - Sweet Peak Dreams (MAKJ Edit)
  20. Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)
  21. w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
  22. ID - ID
  23. DJ Snake ft. Lauv - A Different Way (Firebeatz Remix)
  24. Firebeatz vs. Zedd & Foxes - Arsonist Clarity (Firebeatz Mashup)
  25. ID - ID
  26. Kid Cudi - Day 'n' Nite (Crookers Remix / Moksi Switch Up)
  27. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Firebeatz Rework)
  28. Darude - Sandstorm (Mark Sixma Bootleg)
  29. w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. W&W - Arcade
  30. Armin van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie - This Is What It Feels Like (W&W Remix)
  31. Firebeatz ft. Vertel - Till The Sun Comes Up (ID Remix)
  32. ID - ID
  33. Bomfunk MC's - Freestyler
  34. w/ ID - ID
  35. w/ Firebeatz - ID
  36. Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself
  37. w/ ID - ID
  38. Firebeatz - Go
  39. w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK ft. Harrison - Ain't A Party (Let Me See Your Fuckin Hands Acapella)

