Firebeatz (Full live-set) | 538Jingleball 2017
Firebeatz @ 538Jingleball 2017, Ziggo Dome Amsterdam
- Firebeatz - Sky High (Tiësto Edit)
- Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You
- w/ Martin Garrix & Firebeatz vs. Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party vs. Zedd & Lucky Date vs. Icona Pop - Helicopter vs. Antidote vs. Fall Into The Sky vs. I Love It (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- w/ BrEaCh - Jack (Acapella)
- Rune RK - Calabria (Firebeatz Remix)
- ID - ID
- DubVision - Fall Apart
- w/ Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Acapella)
- Firebeatz & Lucas & Steve vs. Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Show Me Your Love vs. Wake Me Up (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
- Firebeatz & ID - ID
- w/ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
- w/ MOTi - Heat It Up (Acapella)
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve - ID
- w/ Kenny Dope pres. The Bucketheads - The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) (Acapella)
- Firebeatz - Ignite
- TV Noise - Cell Phone
- Thomas Feelman & Teamworx & STV - Never Stop
- Firebeatz - Burn It Down
- w/ Eurythmics vs. Halfway House - Sweet Peak Dreams (MAKJ Edit)
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)
- w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
- ID - ID
- DJ Snake ft. Lauv - A Different Way (Firebeatz Remix)
- Firebeatz vs. Zedd & Foxes - Arsonist Clarity (Firebeatz Mashup)
- ID - ID
- Kid Cudi - Day 'n' Nite (Crookers Remix / Moksi Switch Up)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Firebeatz Rework)
- Darude - Sandstorm (Mark Sixma Bootleg)
- w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. W&W - Arcade
- Armin van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie - This Is What It Feels Like (W&W Remix)
- Firebeatz ft. Vertel - Till The Sun Comes Up (ID Remix)
- ID - ID
- Bomfunk MC's - Freestyler
- w/ ID - ID
- w/ Firebeatz - ID
- Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself
- w/ ID - ID
- Firebeatz - Go
- w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK ft. Harrison - Ain't A Party (Let Me See Your Fuckin Hands Acapella)
