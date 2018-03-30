Home #Flosstradamus Video Flosstradamus @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Worldwide Stage)
Flosstradamus @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Worldwide Stage)

Flosstradamus @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Worldwide Stage)

  1. Flosstradamus & 24hrs - Too Much (Intro Edit)
  2. w/ Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot (Acapella)
  3. Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan - Gettin' That
  4. w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acapella)
  5. w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome To Miami Acapella)
  6. w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)
  7. Flosstradamus & DJ Sliink - Crowd Ctrl
  8. KAYZO - Whistle Wars
  9. w/ 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
  10. Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan - Gettin' That
  11. w/ 2 Chainz ft. Cap 1 - Where U Been? (Acapella)
  12. w/ Skrillex - Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites (Acapella)
  13. w/ ID - ID
  14. ID - ID
  15. Drake - God's Plan
  16. w/ Ekali & KRANE - Akira
  17. Major Lazer ft. Wild Belle - Be Together
  18. w/ Gent & Jawns - Club Sound
  19. 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat
  20. w/ Yultron - Imma Be A Raver
  21. Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba - Do You Like Bass? (Milano The Don X UNEXPECTED Remix)
  22. w/ Flux Pavilion - Bass Cannon
  23. Major Lazer ft. The Partysquad - Original Don (Flosstradamus VIP Sans Drop)
  24. w/ Major Lazer ft. The Partysquad - Original Don (Party Favor Edit)
  25. Gent & Jawns - Turn Up
  26. w/ Roscoe Dash & Soulja Boy - All The Way Turnt Up (Acapella)
  27. w/ Flosstradamus & Dillon Francis - Tern It Up
  28. w/ Flosstradamus ft. Waka Flocka Flame - TTU (Too Turnt Up) (Acapella)
  29. Acraze - Pull Up
  30. Kanye West vs. Flosstradamus & NGHTMRE vs. Zomboy & Eptic & Trampa - All Of The Lights vs. Get With The Program (Flosstradamus Edit)
  31. Aazar & Bellorum - Back Home
  32. w/ Aazar & Kovalenco Gennadi ft. Lil Jon - 2 Lit (Acapella)
  33. Ape Drums - ID
  34. Dabow vs. Zomboy - Olè vs. Lights Out (Flosstradamus Edit)
  35. Zomboy - Like A Bitch
  36. w/ Eptic - Swords & Dragons
  37. w/ Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan - M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up)
  38. w/ Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan - M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up) (M3B8 Remix)
  39. Young Money ft. Drake - Trophies
  40. w/ TroyBoi & Flosstradamus - Soundclash
  41. ID - ID
  42. w/ Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa ft. Juicy J - Smokin' On (Acapella)
  43. Farruko & Bad Bunny vs. Flosstradamus & Baauer & Influze - Krippy Kush vs. Roll Up (Flosstradamus Edit)
  44. ID - ID
  45. Flosstradamus - ID
  46. w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Acapella)
  47. Flosstradamus & Mayhem ft. Waka Flocka Flame - Back Again (DISTO Remix)
  48. w/ Cesqeaux - Back Up
  49. Boombox Cartel & Flosstradamus - Piped Up
  50. Riot Ten ft. Rico Act - Rail Breaker (Sullivan King Remix)
  51. w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Acapella)
  52. Wiwek & Mike Cervello - Ni De Coña
  53. w/ Wiwek & Mike Cervello - Ni De Coña (RAWTEK Remix)
  54. w/ Hydraulix - Head Bang
  55. GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)
  56. w/ Yellow Claw & Flosstradamus ft. Green Velvet vs. Waka Flocka Flame - TTU vs. Pillz (Flosstradamus Edit)
  57. LNY TNZ & DJ Punish ft. Mr. Polska - Rakataka
  58. Flosstradamus ft. Smokepurpp - MVP
  59. w/ Lemay - ID
  60. Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae
  61. w/ AFK & Carbin ft. Cody Ray - Boss
  62. w/ Ice Cube - It Was A Good Day (Acapella)
  63. Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit
  64. Crizzly & Prismo - Crunk & Wired (Carbin Remix)
  65. Gammer - The Drop
  66. w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Acapella)
  67. Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot
  68. w/ Skellism & Terror Bass ft. Lil Jon - In The Pit (Acapella)
  69. Alice Deejay vs. graves & Coolights & Crankdat - Better Off 2 Say Things (Flosstradamus Edit)
  70. Porter Robinson & Ekali & QUIX vs. Post Malone - Language vs. I Fall Apart (Benzi Edit)

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

