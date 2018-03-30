Flosstradamus @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Worldwide Stage)
Flosstradamus @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Worldwide Stage)
- Flosstradamus & 24hrs - Too Much (Intro Edit)
- w/ Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot (Acapella)
- Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan - Gettin' That
- w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acapella)
- w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome To Miami Acapella)
- w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)
- Flosstradamus & DJ Sliink - Crowd Ctrl
- KAYZO - Whistle Wars
- w/ 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
- Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan - Gettin' That
- w/ 2 Chainz ft. Cap 1 - Where U Been? (Acapella)
- w/ Skrillex - Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites (Acapella)
- w/ ID - ID
- ID - ID
- Drake - God's Plan
- w/ Ekali & KRANE - Akira
- Major Lazer ft. Wild Belle - Be Together
- w/ Gent & Jawns - Club Sound
- 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat
- w/ Yultron - Imma Be A Raver
- Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba - Do You Like Bass? (Milano The Don X UNEXPECTED Remix)
- w/ Flux Pavilion - Bass Cannon
- Major Lazer ft. The Partysquad - Original Don (Flosstradamus VIP Sans Drop)
- w/ Major Lazer ft. The Partysquad - Original Don (Party Favor Edit)
- Gent & Jawns - Turn Up
- w/ Roscoe Dash & Soulja Boy - All The Way Turnt Up (Acapella)
- w/ Flosstradamus & Dillon Francis - Tern It Up
- w/ Flosstradamus ft. Waka Flocka Flame - TTU (Too Turnt Up) (Acapella)
- Acraze - Pull Up
- Kanye West vs. Flosstradamus & NGHTMRE vs. Zomboy & Eptic & Trampa - All Of The Lights vs. Get With The Program (Flosstradamus Edit)
- Aazar & Bellorum - Back Home
- w/ Aazar & Kovalenco Gennadi ft. Lil Jon - 2 Lit (Acapella)
- Ape Drums - ID
- Dabow vs. Zomboy - Olè vs. Lights Out (Flosstradamus Edit)
- Zomboy - Like A Bitch
- w/ Eptic - Swords & Dragons
- w/ Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan - M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up)
- w/ Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan - M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up) (M3B8 Remix)
- Young Money ft. Drake - Trophies
- w/ TroyBoi & Flosstradamus - Soundclash
- ID - ID
- w/ Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa ft. Juicy J - Smokin' On (Acapella)
- Farruko & Bad Bunny vs. Flosstradamus & Baauer & Influze - Krippy Kush vs. Roll Up (Flosstradamus Edit)
- ID - ID
- Flosstradamus - ID
- w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Acapella)
- Flosstradamus & Mayhem ft. Waka Flocka Flame - Back Again (DISTO Remix)
- w/ Cesqeaux - Back Up
- Boombox Cartel & Flosstradamus - Piped Up
- Riot Ten ft. Rico Act - Rail Breaker (Sullivan King Remix)
- w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Acapella)
- Wiwek & Mike Cervello - Ni De Coña
- w/ Wiwek & Mike Cervello - Ni De Coña (RAWTEK Remix)
- w/ Hydraulix - Head Bang
- GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)
- w/ Yellow Claw & Flosstradamus ft. Green Velvet vs. Waka Flocka Flame - TTU vs. Pillz (Flosstradamus Edit)
- LNY TNZ & DJ Punish ft. Mr. Polska - Rakataka
- Flosstradamus ft. Smokepurpp - MVP
- w/ Lemay - ID
- Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae
- w/ AFK & Carbin ft. Cody Ray - Boss
- w/ Ice Cube - It Was A Good Day (Acapella)
- Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit
- Crizzly & Prismo - Crunk & Wired (Carbin Remix)
- Gammer - The Drop
- w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Acapella)
- Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot
- w/ Skellism & Terror Bass ft. Lil Jon - In The Pit (Acapella)
- Alice Deejay vs. graves & Coolights & Crankdat - Better Off 2 Say Things (Flosstradamus Edit)
- Porter Robinson & Ekali & QUIX vs. Post Malone - Language vs. I Fall Apart (Benzi Edit)
