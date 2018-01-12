Future - All da Smoke (Video ufficiale e testo)
Future - All da Smoke testo
You it, I'm it, everybody it
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want, I want smoke
We want all the smoke
Yeah he just, he just breaking up the ice
We leaning, facts
Yeah
Slatt
Stackin' it tall
Every nigga out my city became a boss
Though she roll it, holy moly, no days off
Pyrex, cook it up like Kyrie, trade you off
Green and white like Celtics, don't play with me, play with a fork
I'm superior, I'm imperial, I ain't feelin' ya
I been eatin' me some heroin, oh about a brick
I got Barry Bonds on my wrist
Blowed your college fund on my bitch
Out the slums, taking a chance, toting tommy guns
Left out of school, start smelling rocks, bought me a drop
Cartier frames, Cartier rings, Cartier socks
Homicide gang, they gon' put you on Fox
Putang ran up a whole M sittin' in the box
My dog rock a Rollie in the feds nigga, and still move blocks
We had the bando goin' crazy in the SWATs
Ten-four, they runnin' up on all the opps
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke
This money turning me on, ayy
This money turning me on (turn me on)
I'm thinkin' out loud, but these hundreds got a nigga gone
Woo, far gone, I'm so gone on it
300 racks on a Bentley truck, yeah yeah
Take the factories off and go and lift it up, yeah yeah
Lift it up, cash all on your bitch, she on the living room floor, yeah
Having a private party, you know how that go
Music all in my ears (yeah), instruments in my ears
I'm in the backyard feeding deers, I'm in a penthouse poppin' seals
I got pom-poms in my rear, Chanel CoCo in my kill
I missed a couple shows for my deal (if I could take it back I will)
And don't you take that to the hat
You know I got you in my will
So big dog bring them bricks in, got a hundred more in the crib
Make the dope do the windmill
Nigga swing through Actavis
In a corner too, I'm killed
And I was in Miami countin' a mil, ayy
I told my bitch, no more ass shots
She stopped all the way like a stop sign when it's traffic time
My diamonds go around like Budweiser
Count a half a mil with my bitch, now her feelings sloppy
Came out of the projects, ain't have shit
I wiped a nigga's nose for a tick
Hit it from the back
Make her say slime, say Slatt
How you dig that?
Whip up the fishscale, K and got racks, ayy
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke
We want all the smoke
Altro su #Future
-
PubblicatoFuture - The Percocet & Stripper Joint: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAmbientazione nello spazio per Miley Cyrus che diventa un'aliena sexy e glitterata nel video di 'Real and True', il nuovo singolo del rapper Future feat. Mr...
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
PubblicatoFuture - My Collection: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoFuture - Pie (feat. Chris Brown): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoFuture - Used to This (feat. Drake): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoFuture - Wicked: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs