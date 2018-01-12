Future - All da Smoke (Video ufficiale e testo)

Future - All da Smoke testo



You it, I'm it, everybody it

We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want, I want smoke



We want all the smoke



Yeah he just, he just breaking up the ice

We leaning, facts

Yeah

Slatt



Stackin' it tall

Every nigga out my city became a boss

Though she roll it, holy moly, no days off

Pyrex, cook it up like Kyrie, trade you off

Green and white like Celtics, don't play with me, play with a fork

I'm superior, I'm imperial, I ain't feelin' ya

I been eatin' me some heroin, oh about a brick

I got Barry Bonds on my wrist

Blowed your college fund on my bitch

Out the slums, taking a chance, toting tommy guns

Left out of school, start smelling rocks, bought me a drop

Cartier frames, Cartier rings, Cartier socks

Homicide gang, they gon' put you on Fox

Putang ran up a whole M sittin' in the box

My dog rock a Rollie in the feds nigga, and still move blocks

We had the bando goin' crazy in the SWATs

Ten-four, they runnin' up on all the opps



We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke



This money turning me on, ayy

This money turning me on (turn me on)

I'm thinkin' out loud, but these hundreds got a nigga gone

Woo, far gone, I'm so gone on it

300 racks on a Bentley truck, yeah yeah

Take the factories off and go and lift it up, yeah yeah

Lift it up, cash all on your bitch, she on the living room floor, yeah

Having a private party, you know how that go

Music all in my ears (yeah), instruments in my ears

I'm in the backyard feeding deers, I'm in a penthouse poppin' seals

I got pom-poms in my rear, Chanel CoCo in my kill

I missed a couple shows for my deal (if I could take it back I will)

And don't you take that to the hat

You know I got you in my will

So big dog bring them bricks in, got a hundred more in the crib

Make the dope do the windmill

Nigga swing through Actavis

In a corner too, I'm killed

And I was in Miami countin' a mil, ayy

I told my bitch, no more ass shots

She stopped all the way like a stop sign when it's traffic time

My diamonds go around like Budweiser

Count a half a mil with my bitch, now her feelings sloppy

Came out of the projects, ain't have shit

I wiped a nigga's nose for a tick

Hit it from the back

Make her say slime, say Slatt

How you dig that?

Whip up the fishscale, K and got racks, ayy



We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke



We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke, we want all the smoke

We want all the smoke