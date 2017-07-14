Future - My Collection (Video ufficiale e testo)
Future - My Collection testo
[Intro]
I've been in the stu late, workin', no residuals
If we never speak again, I'm just glad I got to tell you truth
Ain't playin' count em'
You wanna come to paradise?
Matter of fact, you wanna come to Pluto?
Haha
[Verse 1]
She told me she was an angel
She fucked two rappers and three singers
She got a few athletes on speed dial
I'm tryna get the case dismissed before I see trial
And these codeine habits ain't got nothin' to do with my lil' child
No this codeine ain't got nothin' to do with my lil' child
I used to sell dope at my grandma's house, as a rude child
All these cameras on, fuckin' with my mood, wild
And these chains clinkin' back and forth, they too loud
They know damn well this wasn't promised
I know damn well this must be karma
Left every pair of Margielas at the condo
Technically I never packed up and leave
Left 80 racks in the dresser, you can keep
And I got this bad ting at disposal
I cooked it up and then I went global
My baby mama push a Range Rover
Had to make sure I got it fully loaded
Can't be the one and then you get exposed
If you the one, then God will let me know
But at the same time, I like to vibe with one
I'm paranoid, I gotta ride with one
And I had to 'splain to her last night
Had to send this one freak on the last flight
Had to send this one freak on the last flight
[Chorus]
Won't get a response from me, ain't no confessions
Before I tell a lie, won't tell you nothin'
Any time I got you, girl you my possession
Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection
Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection
Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection
[Verse 2]
Standin' on Black Sox, meet me at the yacht dock
Icin' out the clock, watch, bitches on my cock
Yeah, maybe it's the drop, yeah
We get in our feelings, yeah
I don't know how you would feel about if I ain't have millions, yeah
I'm conversin' with you, I hope you hear me, yeah
Keep my promise, take my love with you everywhere
And hell no it ain't about no braggin' rights
But even if it was, shit I got it
Pinstripes on a hardtop Bugatti
She told me she was an angel
She fucked two rappers and three singers
I'ma keep it genuine and tell the truth to you
I got this jawn, she know what to do with me
And right now I don't know what to do with you
I don't wanna sound like I'm bein' rude with you
She caught a red eye, leavin' L.A
I shoulda gave her to the valet
And I had to tell her 'bout Miami
After she came with no panty
[Chorus]
Won't get a response from me, ain't no confessions
Before I tell a lie, won't tell you nothin'
Any time I got you, girl you my possession
Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection
Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection
Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection
