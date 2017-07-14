Future - My Collection (Video ufficiale e testo)

Future - My Collection testo



[Intro]

I've been in the stu late, workin', no residuals

If we never speak again, I'm just glad I got to tell you truth

Ain't playin' count em'

You wanna come to paradise?

Matter of fact, you wanna come to Pluto?

Haha



[Verse 1]

She told me she was an angel

She fucked two rappers and three singers

She got a few athletes on speed dial

I'm tryna get the case dismissed before I see trial

And these codeine habits ain't got nothin' to do with my lil' child

No this codeine ain't got nothin' to do with my lil' child

I used to sell dope at my grandma's house, as a rude child

All these cameras on, fuckin' with my mood, wild

And these chains clinkin' back and forth, they too loud

They know damn well this wasn't promised

I know damn well this must be karma

Left every pair of Margielas at the condo

Technically I never packed up and leave

Left 80 racks in the dresser, you can keep

And I got this bad ting at disposal

I cooked it up and then I went global

My baby mama push a Range Rover

Had to make sure I got it fully loaded

Can't be the one and then you get exposed

If you the one, then God will let me know

But at the same time, I like to vibe with one

I'm paranoid, I gotta ride with one

And I had to 'splain to her last night

Had to send this one freak on the last flight

Had to send this one freak on the last flight



[Chorus]

Won't get a response from me, ain't no confessions

Before I tell a lie, won't tell you nothin'

Any time I got you, girl you my possession

Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection

Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection

Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection



[Verse 2]

Standin' on Black Sox, meet me at the yacht dock

Icin' out the clock, watch, bitches on my cock

Yeah, maybe it's the drop, yeah

We get in our feelings, yeah

I don't know how you would feel about if I ain't have millions, yeah

I'm conversin' with you, I hope you hear me, yeah

Keep my promise, take my love with you everywhere

And hell no it ain't about no braggin' rights

But even if it was, shit I got it

Pinstripes on a hardtop Bugatti

She told me she was an angel

She fucked two rappers and three singers

I'ma keep it genuine and tell the truth to you

I got this jawn, she know what to do with me

And right now I don't know what to do with you

I don't wanna sound like I'm bein' rude with you

She caught a red eye, leavin' L.A

I shoulda gave her to the valet

And I had to tell her 'bout Miami

After she came with no panty



[Chorus]

Won't get a response from me, ain't no confessions

Before I tell a lie, won't tell you nothin'

Any time I got you, girl you my possession

Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection

Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection

Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection