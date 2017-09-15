Galantis - Call Me Home (Video ufficiale e testo)

Galantis - Call Me Home testo



[Verse 1]

I was born around, but not down that road

The sweetest sound, took me away from you

Oh-oh, I was in you, your heart was in me

We we're lovers, babe, I believed

We were in love, we were in line

We were strong but we [?]



[Pre-Chorus]

Now you're calling me, calling me home

Pulling me out of the crowd

Calling me, calling me home

I don't mind, don't you stop

Saying it's time to come home

We don't have to hurt no more



[Chorus]

You call me home

You call me home

You call me home

You call me home

You call me home



[Verse 2]

A beautiful rose, but it's under the aisle

You pulling a feeling, baby, I'll wait this time

Oh-oh, I was in you, your heart was in me

We we're lovers, babe, I believed

We were in love, we were in line

We were strong but we [?]



[Pre-Chorus]

Now you're calling me, calling me home

Pulling me out of the crowd

Calling me, calling me home

I don't mind, don't you stop

Saying it's time to come home

We don't have to hurt no more



[Chorus]

You call me home

You call me home

You call me home

You call me home

You call me home