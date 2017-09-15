Galantis - Hello (Video ufficiale e testo)

Galantis - Hello testo



Hello, hello

Can you hear me, as I scream your name

Hello, hello

Do you need me, before I fade away



Is this the place that I call home

To find what I've become

Walk along the path unknown

We live, we love, we lie



Deep in the dark I don't need the light

There's a ghost inside me

It all belongs to the other side

We live, we love, we lie



(We live, we love, we lie)



Hello, hello

Nice to meet you, voice inside my head

Hello, hello

I believe you, how can I forget



Is this the place that I call home

To find what I've become

Walk along the path unknown

We live, we love, we lie



Deep in the dark I don't need the light

There's a ghost inside me

It all belongs to the other side

We live, we love, we lie



(We live, we love, we lie)



We live, we love, we lie