Galantis - Hello (Video ufficiale e testo)
Galantis - Hello testo
Hello, hello
Can you hear me, as I scream your name
Hello, hello
Do you need me, before I fade away
Is this the place that I call home
To find what I've become
Walk along the path unknown
We live, we love, we lie
Deep in the dark I don't need the light
There's a ghost inside me
It all belongs to the other side
We live, we love, we lie
(We live, we love, we lie)
Hello, hello
Nice to meet you, voice inside my head
Hello, hello
I believe you, how can I forget
Is this the place that I call home
To find what I've become
Walk along the path unknown
We live, we love, we lie
Deep in the dark I don't need the light
There's a ghost inside me
It all belongs to the other side
We live, we love, we lie
(We live, we love, we lie)
We live, we love, we lie
