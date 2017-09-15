Galantis - Tell Me You Love Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
Galantis - Tell Me You Love Me testo
[Verse 1]
I was born around, but not down that road
The sweetest sound, took me away from you
Oh-oh, I was in you, your heart was in me
We we're lovers, babe, I believed
We were in love, we were in line
We were strong but we [?]
[Pre-Chorus]
Now you're calling me, calling me home
Pulling me out of the crowd
Calling me, calling me home
I don't mind, don't you stop
Saying it's time to come home
We don't have to hurt no more
[Chorus]
You call me home
You call me home
You call me home
You call me home
You call me home
[Verse 2]
A beautiful rose, but it's under the aisle
You pulling a feeling, baby, I'll wait this time
Oh-oh, I was in you, your heart was in me
We we're lovers, babe, I believed
We were in love, we were in line
We were strong but we [?]
[Pre-Chorus]
Now you're calling me, calling me home
Pulling me out of the crowd
Calling me, calling me home
I don't mind, don't you stop
Saying it's time to come home
We don't have to hurt no more
[Chorus]
You call me home
You call me home
You call me home
You call me home
You call me home
