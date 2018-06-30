Gorillaz - Idaho (Video ufficiale e testo)
Gorillaz - Idaho testo
I landed on the silver lake
Washed up and feeling blue
Heard the sound of footsteps
Drifting softly to the moon
Looking for clear water
I had to take control
Out there in wilderness
Another bullet hole
Playing it all for gods
Yesterday
Idaho, Idaho
There's a beauty on the road
And everyday I look out of the bus
Silver linings getting lost
Floated out into the woods
To hear the old elk call
Touched a rainbow with my hands
I'm dry, I got 'em all
"Ride on," said the king of cool
You've got nothing to lose
Tinseltown is down the road
It's the bullet of the noose
If you're playing it all for gods
Far away
Idaho, Idaho
There's a beauty on the road
And everyday I look out of the bus
Silver linings getting lost
