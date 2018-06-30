Home #Gorillaz Video Gorillaz - Idaho (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Gorillaz - Idaho (Video ufficiale e testo)

Gorillaz - Idaho: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Gorillaz - Idaho testo

I landed on the silver lake
Washed up and feeling blue
Heard the sound of footsteps

Drifting softly to the moon

Looking for clear water
I had to take control
Out there in wilderness
Another bullet hole

Playing it all for gods
Yesterday

Idaho, Idaho
There's a beauty on the road
And everyday I look out of the bus
Silver linings getting lost

Floated out into the woods
To hear the old elk call
Touched a rainbow with my hands
I'm dry, I got 'em all

"Ride on," said the king of cool
You've got nothing to lose
Tinseltown is down the road
It's the bullet of the noose

If you're playing it all for gods
Far away

Idaho, Idaho
There's a beauty on the road
And everyday I look out of the bus
Silver linings getting lost

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Gorillaz

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs