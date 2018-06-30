Gorillaz - Idaho (Video ufficiale e testo)

Gorillaz - Idaho testo



I landed on the silver lake

Washed up and feeling blue

Heard the sound of footsteps



Drifting softly to the moon



Looking for clear water

I had to take control

Out there in wilderness

Another bullet hole



Playing it all for gods

Yesterday



Idaho, Idaho

There's a beauty on the road

And everyday I look out of the bus

Silver linings getting lost



Floated out into the woods

To hear the old elk call

Touched a rainbow with my hands

I'm dry, I got 'em all



"Ride on," said the king of cool

You've got nothing to lose

Tinseltown is down the road

It's the bullet of the noose



If you're playing it all for gods

Far away



Idaho, Idaho

There's a beauty on the road

And everyday I look out of the bus

Silver linings getting lost