Gorillaz - Kansas (Video ufficiale e testo)

Gorillaz - Kansas: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Gorillaz - Kansas testo

I'm not gonna cry
I got more time to give
I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream

Am I incapable of healing?
The memory of my fall from grace in your heart
I'm on my journey home with no fuel, alone
I think I'll coast a while

I'm not gonna cry
I got more time to give
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream

'Cause I'm about to solve it
Put my engine back into overdrive
So I can breathe again, photosynthesize again
With the green hills of my home

I'm not gonna cry
I got more time to give
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream
I'm not gonna cry (save the way to me)
I got more time to give (it's getting nasty)
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream

But if I got it right, you'd tell me
And if I was wrong, then I disappear
But I'm incapable

I'm not gonna cry (say the way to me)
I got more time to give (it's getting nasty)
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream

