Gorillaz - Kansas (Video ufficiale e testo)

Gorillaz - Kansas testo



I'm not gonna cry

I got more time to give

I'm not gonna cry



Find another dream



Am I incapable of healing?

The memory of my fall from grace in your heart

I'm on my journey home with no fuel, alone

I think I'll coast a while



I'm not gonna cry

I got more time to give

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream



'Cause I'm about to solve it

Put my engine back into overdrive

So I can breathe again, photosynthesize again

With the green hills of my home



I'm not gonna cry

I got more time to give

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream

I'm not gonna cry (save the way to me)

I got more time to give (it's getting nasty)

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream



But if I got it right, you'd tell me

And if I was wrong, then I disappear

But I'm incapable



I'm not gonna cry (say the way to me)

I got more time to give (it's getting nasty)

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream