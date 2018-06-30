Gorillaz - One Percent (Video ufficiale e testo)
Gorillaz - One Percent: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Gorillaz - One Percent testo
Every sound
Every sound from every world, receive
Every world, receiving you
Anyone
But anyone of us who isn't such
Everyone's receiving you
Come by the long way
Deep in the summer
Day, I'll be there with you
(That's where I heard it for myself)
There on the training ground
For the new world
You heard it too
