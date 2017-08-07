Gorillaz - Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Momentary pain
Can be pleasure lain
Will a second change?
Magic lantern strange
Are we just too far, to be as one again?
Are we obsidian?
Is this how it is?
Girl, your life will turn
Just like a strobe
Because you're daddy's pain
And your mother won't
And your heart engages into heartless throes
Are we obsidian?
Is it how it goes?
When you're drivin' night is dreamin'
Livin' the strobe light
And you will find the life you needed
Livin' the strobe light
Slide the light off you
You may find some peace
All will come to you
If you come with me
Are we just too far to be as one again?
Are we obsidian?
Is this how it ends?
(Yeah!)
When you're drivin' night is dreamin'
Livin' the strobe light
And you will find the life you needed
Livin' the strobe light
Oh yeah!
When you're drivin' night is dreamin'
Livin' the strobe light
And you will find the life you needed
Livin' the strobe light
When you're drivin' night is dreamin'
Livin' the strobe light
And you will find the life you needed
Livin' the strobe light
And when you got it
See it in your dreams
You get hit by the strobe light
You've got to find it, we all need it
We get hit by the strobe light
And when you got it
See it in your dreams
You get hit by the strobe light
You've got to find it, we all need it
We get hit by the strobe light
