Gorillaz - Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Gorillaz - Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett) testo



Momentary pain

Can be pleasure lain

Will a second change?



Magic lantern strange

Are we just too far, to be as one again?

Are we obsidian?

Is this how it is?

Girl, your life will turn

Just like a strobe

Because you're daddy's pain

And your mother won't

And your heart engages into heartless throes

Are we obsidian?

Is it how it goes?



When you're drivin' night is dreamin'

Livin' the strobe light

And you will find the life you needed

Livin' the strobe light



Slide the light off you

You may find some peace

All will come to you

If you come with me

Are we just too far to be as one again?

Are we obsidian?

Is this how it ends?

(Yeah!)



When you're drivin' night is dreamin'

Livin' the strobe light

And you will find the life you needed

Livin' the strobe light



Oh yeah!



When you're drivin' night is dreamin'

Livin' the strobe light

And you will find the life you needed

Livin' the strobe light



When you're drivin' night is dreamin'

Livin' the strobe light

And you will find the life you needed

Livin' the strobe light



And when you got it

See it in your dreams

You get hit by the strobe light

You've got to find it, we all need it

We get hit by the strobe light



And when you got it

See it in your dreams

You get hit by the strobe light

You've got to find it, we all need it

We get hit by the strobe light