Hardwell @ EXIT Festival 2017

Hardwell @ EXIT Festival 2017

  1. Hardwell - Hardwell Is In The House 2017 Intro
  2. w/ Hardwell - ID
  3. NLW & KIIDA - ID
  4. w/ DJ KUBA & NEITAN - Natural Born Bouncers
  5. KAAZE vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Triplet Is Shining (Tom Swoon Tape-Up)
  6. Hardwell & KSHMR - Power
  7. Hardwell ft. Jake Reese & Quintino vs. Garmiani vs. TJR ft. Savage ft. MAKJ & Lil Jon - Mad World vs. Bomb A Drop vs. We Wanna Party (Hardwell UMF 2016 Mashup)
  8. The White Stripes vs. Hardwell ft. Harrison - Seven Nation Army vs. Sally (Hardwell Mashup)
  9. KURA - ID
  10. Hardwell & W&W vs. Mightyfools vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Live The Night vs. Footrocker vs. Fall Into The Sky (Hardwell Mashup)
  11. Hardwell & Blasterjaxx vs. Galantis - Going Crazy vs. No Money (Hardwell Mashup)
  12. Hardwell & KAAZE ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - We Are Legends
  13. w/ KAAZE - Zelda
  14. Hardwell & Joey Dale ft. Luciana - Arcadia (Thomas Newson Remix)
  15. w/ Hardwell & Joey Dale ft. Luciana - Arcadia (Sean&Bobo Remix)
  16. Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd - Apollo (Hardwell Private Edit / Dash Berlin vs. Lucky Date vs. Noisecontrollers vs. Dimatik Remix Mashup)
  17. Hardwell & Armin van Buuren & Mark Sixma vs. Zedd & Alessia Cara - Off The Hook vs. Stay (Hardwell Mashup)
  18. Hardwell ft. Jake Reese - Run Wild
  19. w/ Hardwell & NWYR - ID
  20. NWYR - Voltage
  21. w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness (Acapella)
  22. w/ Disco Fries ft. Fatman Scoop - Volume (Acapella)
  23. w/ Hardwell & Dyro ft. Bright Lights - Never Say Goodbye (Acapella)
  24. Hardwell & W&W feat. Fatman Scoop vs. Zombie Nation - Don't Stop The Madness vs. Kernkraft 400 (Hardwell Mashup)
  25. Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
  26. Gareth Emery & Standerwick & NWYR vs. Armin van Buuren & W&W vs. Hardwell feat. Chris Jones & Mark Sixma - Saving Light vs. If It Ain't Dutch vs. Young Again (Hardwell UMF Miami 2017 Mashup)
  27. Hardwell & Henry Fong ft. Mr. Vegas - Badam
  28. Ed Sheeran & W&W & Hardwell vs. Deorro & J-Trick vs. Quintino - Shape Of You vs. Rambo vs. Work It (Hardwell UMF 2017 Mashup)
  29. Jewelz & Sparks vs. Seth Hills vs. Hardwell & Austin Mahone vs. Maddix & KEVU - Crank vs. Raise Your Hands vs. Spaceman vs. Creatures Of The Night vs. Bang (Hardwell 2017 AFP Mashup)
  30. Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (W&W Bootleg)
  31. Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
  32. w/ Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)
  33. Kid Cudi ft. MGMT - Pursuit Of Happiness (Steve Aoki Remix)
  34. w/ Carnage & VINAI - Time For The Techno
  35. Hardwell - Make The World Ours

