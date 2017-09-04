Home #Hardwell Video Hardwell Live At Exit Festival 2017
Hardwell Live At Exit Festival 2017

Hardwell @ EXIT Festival 2017

  1.  Hardwell - Hardwell Is In The House 2017 Intro
  2.  w/ Hardwell - ID
  3.  NLW & KIIDA - ID
  4.  w/ DJ KUBA & NEITAN - Natural Born Bouncers
  5.  KAAZE vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Triplet Is Shining (Tom Swoon Tape-Up)
  6.  Hardwell & KSHMR - Power
  7.  Hardwell ft. Jake Reese & Quintino vs. Garmiani vs. TJR ft. Savage ft. MAKJ & Lil Jon - Mad World vs. Bomb A Drop vs. We Wanna Party (Hardwell UMF 2016 Mashup)
  8.  The White Stripes vs. Hardwell ft. Harrison - Seven Nation Army vs. Sally (Hardwell Mashup)
  9.  KURA - ID
  10.  Hardwell & W&W vs. Mightyfools vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Live The Night vs. Footrocker vs. Fall Into The Sky (Hardwell Mashup)
  11.  Hardwell & Blasterjaxx vs. Galantis - Going Crazy vs. No Money (Hardwell Mashup)
  12.  Hardwell & KAAZE ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - We Are Legends
  13.  w/ KAAZE - Zelda (Working Title)
  14.  Hardwell & Joey Dale ft. Luciana - Arcadia (Thomas Newson Remix)
  15.  w/ Hardwell & Joey Dale ft. Luciana - Arcadia (Sean&Bobo Remix)
  16.  Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd - Apollo (Hardwell Private Edit / Dash Berlin vs. Lucky Date vs. Noisecontrollers vs. Dimatik Remix Mashup)
  17.  Hardwell & Armin van Buuren & Mark Sixma vs. Zedd & Alessia Cara - Off The Hook vs. Stay (Hardwell Mashup)
  18.  Hardwell ft. Jake Reese - Run Wild
  19.  w/ Hardwell & NWYR - ID
  20.  NWYR - Voltage
  21.  w/ Disco Fries ft. Fatman Scoop - Volume (Acapella)
  22.  w/ Hardwell & Dyro ft. Bright Lights - Never Say Goodbye (Acapella)
  23.  Hardwell & W&W feat. Fatman Scoop vs. Zombie Nation - Don't Stop The Madness vs. Kernkraft 400 (Hardwell Mashup)
  24.  Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
  25.  Gareth Emery & Standerwick & NWYR vs. Armin van Buuren & W&W vs. Hardwell feat. Chris Jones & Mark Sixma - Saving Light vs. If It Ain't Dutch vs. Young Again (Hardwell UMF Miami 2017 Mashup)
  26.  Hardwell & Henry Fong ft. Mr. Vegas - Badam
  27.  Ed Sheeran & W&W & Hardwell vs. Deorro & J-Trick vs. Quintino - Shape Of You vs. Rambo vs. Work It (Hardwell UMF 2017 Mashup)
  28.  Jewelz & Sparks vs. Seth Hills vs. Hardwell & Austin Mahone vs. Maddix & KEVU - Crank vs. Raise Your Hands vs. Spaceman vs. Creatures Of The Night vs. Bang (Hardwell 2017 AFP Mashup)
  29.  Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (W&W Bootleg)
  30.  Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
  31.  w/ Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)
  32.  Kid Cudi ft. MGMT - Pursuit Of Happiness (Steve Aoki Remix)
  33.  w/ Carnage & VINAI - Time For The Techno
  34.  Hardwell - Make The World Ours

