Hardwell - Lollapalooza Argentina - 2018 - SR.RECORDS
Hardwell @ Lollapalooza Argentina 2018
- Hardwell - Who's In The House (Intro 2017)
- Afrojack & Hardwell ft. MC Ambush vs. Harold Faltermeyer - Hands Up vs. Axel F (W&W Mashup)
- Armin van Buuren ft. Conrad Sewell - Sex, Love & Water (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Remix)
- w/ Dirty South ft. Rudy - Let It Go (Acapella)
- David Guetta & Martin Garrix & Brooks - Like I Do
- ID - ID
- w/ DJ Snake - Magenta Riddim
- Hardwell & W&W vs. Mightyfools vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Live The Night vs. Footrocker vs. Fall Into The Sky (Hardwell Mashup)
- w/ The White Stripes vs. Hardwell ft. Harrison - Seven Nation Army vs. Sally (Hardwell Mashup)
- ID - ID
- J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente (Hardwell & Quintino Remix)
- Taku-Hero & Funk Machine - Fun Lovin (Quintino Remix)
- w/ Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (Acapella)
- Hardwell vs. VINAI ft. Chuckie - Blackout vs. The Wave (Hardwell UMF 2016 Mashup)
- w/ VINAI ft. Harrison vs. David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK vs. DJ Snake & W&W - The Wave vs. Ain't A Party vs. Propaganda (Hardwell Mashup)
- MC Fioti & Future & J Balvin & Stefflon Don & Juan Magan - Bum Bum Tam Tam (KURA Remix)
- ID - ID
- w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake vs. Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Lean On vs. Havana (Hardwell Mashup)
- Hardwell & W&W feat. Fatman Scoop vs. Zombie Nation - Don't Stop The Madness vs. Kernkraft 400 (Hardwell Mashup)
- Hardwell & Steve Aoki - ID
- w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
- w/ TJR ft. Savage - We Wanna Party (Acapella)
- Hardwell & KSHMR ft. Jarrad Kritzstein - Power
- Blasterjaxx & Bassjackers - ID
- w/ Martin Garrix - Animals
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark vs. Syzz & ANG - More Than You Know vs. Donut (Dash Berlin Mashup)
- Gareth Emery & Standerwick & NWYR vs. Armin van Buuren & W&W vs. Hardwell feat. Chris Jones - Saving Light vs. If It Ain't Dutch vs. Young Again (Hardwell UMF Miami 2017 Mashup)
- Maddix & Junior vs. Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd vs. Chardy & Kronic - Trabanca vs. Apollo (Hardwell Mashup)
- Hardwell & KAAZE & Jonathan Mendelsohn - We Are Legends (Hardwell & KAAZE Final Countdown Edit)
- Jack&Jordan - Riot
- w/ Hardwell & Dyro ft. Bright Lights - Never Say Goodbye (Acapella)
- w/ W&W vs. Fatboy Slim & Riva Starr vs. Headhunterz & Crystal Lake vs. Daft Punk vs. Isaac - Rave After Rave vs. Eat Sleep Rave Repeat vs. Live Your Life vs. Harder Better Faster Stronger vs. Stick Em (W&W Re-edit)
- Olly James - Soulja
- w/ Hardwell & W&W - Jumper (Acapella)
- w/ MAKJ & Henry Fong - Encore (Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
- w/ Hardwell ft. Mitch Crown - Call Me A Spaceman
- Cascada - Everytime We Touch (Hardwell Remix)
- Daft Punk vs. Marshmello - One More Time vs. Alone (Benzi Edit)
- Drake - God's Plan
- w/ Yellow Claw - Dog Off
- Hardwell - Make The World Ours
