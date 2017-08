Hardwell - Police (You Ain't Ready) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Hardwell - Police (You Ain't Ready) testo



Yaga yaga, yaga yaga yaga

Yaga yaga yaga yaga, yey

Yaga yaga, yaga yaga yaga

Pass meh, me sword & mi dagger

Dagger dagger dagger dagger dagger

You ain't ready for this shit

Hoo!

You ain't ready for this shit

Hoo!

Yaga yaga, yaga yaga yaga

Yaga yaga yaga yaga, yey

Yaga yaga, yaga yaga yaga

Pass meh, me sword & mi dagger



Who want the dancehall fi stop? Police

Who no want fi see herbs a shop? Police

Who kill the youths pon the block? Police

Them no want fi hear truth, most left thoughts



Who haffi see hearse a drive? Police

How the easiest man fi bribe? Police

Them no want fi see the youths survive? Police

As we see them, ghetto youth haffi die



You ain't ready for this shit

You ain't ready for this shit

Hoo!

You ain't ready for this shit

Hoo!