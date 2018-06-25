Hardwell - Shine a Light (feat. KiFi) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Hardwell - Shine a Light (feat. KiFi) testo
I am feeling lonely no one to hold me
I can't sleep at night
Cause I found that something I can't explain
I keep questioning why
Without you I just fall apart
Only your fire can light the dark
I need your love to open up my eyes
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine
Battle the weather better together
Than when we're alone
Just dance through the pain
And we'll find a way for us to make it home
Without you I just fall apart
Only your fire can light the dark
I need your love to open up my eyes
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine
Shine a light...
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine
