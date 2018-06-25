Hardwell - Shine a Light (feat. KiFi) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Hardwell - Shine a Light (feat. KiFi) testo



I am feeling lonely no one to hold me

I can't sleep at night

Cause I found that something I can't explain



I keep questioning why



Without you I just fall apart

Only your fire can light the dark

I need your love to open up my eyes



Shine a light and I will find you

Call my name and let it guide you

We can face the world, side by side

If you give your heart I'll trade mine



Shine a light and I will find you

Call my name and let it guide you

We can face the world, side by side

If you give your heart I'll trade mine



Shine a light and I will find you

Call my name and let it guide you

We can face the world, side by side

If you give your heart I'll trade mine



Shine a light and I will find you

Call my name and let it guide you

We can face the world, side by side

If you give your heart I'll trade mine



Battle the weather better together

Than when we're alone

Just dance through the pain

And we'll find a way for us to make it home



Without you I just fall apart

Only your fire can light the dark

I need your love to open up my eyes



Shine a light and I will find you

Call my name and let it guide you

We can face the world, side by side

If you give your heart I'll trade mine

Shine a light...

We can face the world, side by side

If you give your heart I'll trade mine



Shine a light and I will find you

Call my name and let it guide you

We can face the world, side by side

If you give your heart I'll trade mine