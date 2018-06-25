Home #Hardwell Video Hardwell - Shine a Light (feat. KiFi) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Hardwell - Shine a Light (feat. KiFi) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Hardwell - Shine a Light (feat. KiFi): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Hardwell - Shine a Light (feat. KiFi) testo

I am feeling lonely no one to hold me
I can't sleep at night
Cause I found that something I can't explain

I keep questioning why

Without you I just fall apart
Only your fire can light the dark
I need your love to open up my eyes

Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine

Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine

Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine

Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine

Battle the weather better together
Than when we're alone
Just dance through the pain
And we'll find a way for us to make it home

Without you I just fall apart
Only your fire can light the dark
I need your love to open up my eyes

Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine
Shine a light...
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine

Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart I'll trade mine

