Hardwell - Still the One (feat. Max Collins) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Hardwell - Still the One (feat. Max Collins)



[Verse 1]

Paradise, show me a real place

Where all of our dreams come home

Where our forever and always

Is the only kind we know

Jupiter gave us an empire

A ring to wrestle fate

A promise never to expire

When tides are hard to chase



[Pre-Chorus]

Cause when all the sirens come

You're still the one

And under the coldest suns

I'll keep you warm

When all the hope is gone

You're still the one

You're still the one

You're still the one



[Chorus]

When all the hope is gone

You're still the one

You're still the one

You're still the one



[Verse 2]

Love's a willing delusion

We all pretend to see

In Holograms made of confusion

I'll follow you to me

Now I'm seven nights colder without you

And every love song's coming alive

On the radio's singing about you

With every fucking line



[Pre-Chorus]

Cause when all the sirens come

You're still the one

And under the coldest suns

I'll keep you warm

When all the hope is gone

You're still the one

You're still the one

You're still the one



[Chorus]

When all the hope is gone

You're still the one

You're still the one

You're still the one



[Outro]

With all of the damage done

You're still the one

You're still the one

You're still the one