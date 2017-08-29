Hardwell - Still the One (feat. Max Collins) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Hardwell - Still the One (feat. Max Collins) testo
[Verse 1]
Paradise, show me a real place
Where all of our dreams come home
Where our forever and always
Is the only kind we know
Jupiter gave us an empire
A ring to wrestle fate
A promise never to expire
When tides are hard to chase
[Pre-Chorus]
Cause when all the sirens come
You're still the one
And under the coldest suns
I'll keep you warm
When all the hope is gone
You're still the one
You're still the one
You're still the one
[Chorus]
When all the hope is gone
You're still the one
You're still the one
You're still the one
[Verse 2]
Love's a willing delusion
We all pretend to see
In Holograms made of confusion
I'll follow you to me
Now I'm seven nights colder without you
And every love song's coming alive
On the radio's singing about you
With every fucking line
[Pre-Chorus]
Cause when all the sirens come
You're still the one
And under the coldest suns
I'll keep you warm
When all the hope is gone
You're still the one
You're still the one
You're still the one
[Chorus]
When all the hope is gone
You're still the one
You're still the one
You're still the one
[Outro]
With all of the damage done
You're still the one
You're still the one
You're still the one
