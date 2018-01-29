Home #Hardwell Video Hardwell - Take Us Down (Feeding Our Hunger) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Hardwell - Take Us Down (Feeding Our Hunger) testo

Waking up without a sound
The ashes still floating around
Cities are burning, can’t wait till the morning
We better start running now.
(Hardwell – Take us down)

Grab my hand and don’t let go
We’re stuck until we find a home
A place we hold on to, a place we go back to
We better start running now.

To define that we’ll never fade
So promise we will never change
For ever we will stay the same
Feeding our hunger, feeding our hunger.

And if they try to wipe us out
We wil take it underground
Someday we will be found
So feeding our hunger
‘Cause they will never take us dooown
‘Cause they will never take us dooown.

