Hardwell - Take Us Down (Feeding Our Hunger) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Hardwell - Take Us Down (Feeding Our Hunger) testo



Waking up without a sound

The ashes still floating around

Cities are burning, can’t wait till the morning

We better start running now.

(Hardwell – Take us down)



Grab my hand and don’t let go

We’re stuck until we find a home

A place we hold on to, a place we go back to

We better start running now.



To define that we’ll never fade

So promise we will never change

For ever we will stay the same

Feeding our hunger, feeding our hunger.



And if they try to wipe us out

We wil take it underground

Someday we will be found

So feeding our hunger

Versuri-lyrics.info

‘Cause they will never take us dooown

‘Cause they will never take us dooown.



Waking up without a sound

The ashes still floating around

Cities are burning, can’t wait till the morning

We better start running now.



Grab my hand and don’t let go

We’re stuck until we find a home

A place we hold on to, a place we go back to

We better start running now.



To define that we’ll never fade

So promise we will never change

For ever we will stay the same

Feeding our hunger, feeding our hunger.



And if they try to wipe us out

We wil take it underground

Someday we will be found

So feeding our hunger

‘Cause they will never take us down

‘Cause they will never take us down