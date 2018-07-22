Home #Hardwell Video Hardwell | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018
Hardwell | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018

HARDWELL AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 20, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  • Eminem - Without Me (Intro Edit)
  • w/ Eminem - Without Me (ID Remix)
  • Hardwell & Steve Aoki & Kriss Kiss vs. MAKJ vs. TJR ft. Savage - Anthem vs. Countdown vs. We Wanna Party (Hardwell Mashup)
  • w/ Martin Garrix - Animals
  • w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Hardwell - Unity
  • El Profesor - Bella Ciao (Hardwell & Maddix Remix)
  • w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
  • w/ Hardwell & Metropole Orkest - Conquerors
  • Hardwell - ID
  • Avicii - Levels (W&W Bootleg)
  • Maddix - ID
  • w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acapella)
  • w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Acapella) (Welcome To Tomorrowland)
  • w/ VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave
  • Hardwell & Harrison vs. Spankox & HOOX - Earthquake vs. To The Club (Hardwell UMF 2018 Mashup)
  • w/ Kygo ft. Justin Jesso - Stargazing (Acapella)
  • Hardwell - ID
  • Maddix & Junior vs. Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd vs. Chardy & Kronic - Trabanca vs. Apollo (Hardwell Mashup)
  • w/ Ed Sheeran vs. Hardwell vs. Sebastian Ingrosso - Perfect Apollaktos (Rudeejay & Da Brozz & Luis Rodriguez Mash-Boot)
  • Quintino - ID
  • w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK ft. Harrison - Ain't A Party (Acapella)
  • Hardwell & Blasterjaxx & Mitch Crown vs. Yeah Yeah Yeah's & A-Trak vs. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - Bigroom Never Dies vs. Heads Will Roll vs. One Kiss (Hardwell Mashup)
  • Sidney Samson & Gwise - Soldier
  • w/ Hardwell - Spaceman
  • w/ Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone - Jackie Chan (Acapella)
  • w/ Quintino - ID
  • Husman & SaberZ - ID
  • w/ Armin van Buuren - Blah Blah Blah
  • NWYR - ID
  • w/ Alphaville - Forever Young
  • Olly James - ID
  • w/ Alesso - Raise Your Head (Acapella)
  • w/ Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle (Acapella)
  • Cascada - Everytime We Touch (Hardwell & Maurice West Remix)
  • Hardwell vs. VINAI - ID
  • w/ Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Acapella)
  • w/ R3HAB & Deorro - Flashlight (Uno Dos Tres Woow Acapella)
  • Hardwell & Wildstylez ft. KiFi - Shine A Light
  • w/ Hard Driver - Welcome (Acapella)
  • Ran-D - Zombie

