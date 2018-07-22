Hardwell | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018
HARDWELL AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 20, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Eminem - Without Me (Intro Edit)
- w/ Eminem - Without Me (ID Remix)
- Hardwell & Steve Aoki & Kriss Kiss vs. MAKJ vs. TJR ft. Savage - Anthem vs. Countdown vs. We Wanna Party (Hardwell Mashup)
- w/ Martin Garrix - Animals
- w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Hardwell - Unity
- El Profesor - Bella Ciao (Hardwell & Maddix Remix)
- w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
- w/ Hardwell & Metropole Orkest - Conquerors
- Hardwell - ID
- Avicii - Levels (W&W Bootleg)
- Maddix - ID
- w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acapella)
- w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Acapella) (Welcome To Tomorrowland)
- w/ VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave
- Hardwell & Harrison vs. Spankox & HOOX - Earthquake vs. To The Club (Hardwell UMF 2018 Mashup)
- w/ Kygo ft. Justin Jesso - Stargazing (Acapella)
- Hardwell - ID
- Maddix & Junior vs. Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd vs. Chardy & Kronic - Trabanca vs. Apollo (Hardwell Mashup)
- w/ Ed Sheeran vs. Hardwell vs. Sebastian Ingrosso - Perfect Apollaktos (Rudeejay & Da Brozz & Luis Rodriguez Mash-Boot)
- Quintino - ID
- w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK ft. Harrison - Ain't A Party (Acapella)
- Hardwell & Blasterjaxx & Mitch Crown vs. Yeah Yeah Yeah's & A-Trak vs. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - Bigroom Never Dies vs. Heads Will Roll vs. One Kiss (Hardwell Mashup)
- Sidney Samson & Gwise - Soldier
- w/ Hardwell - Spaceman
- w/ Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone - Jackie Chan (Acapella)
- w/ Quintino - ID
- Husman & SaberZ - ID
- w/ Armin van Buuren - Blah Blah Blah
- NWYR - ID
- w/ Alphaville - Forever Young
- Olly James - ID
- w/ Alesso - Raise Your Head (Acapella)
- w/ Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle (Acapella)
- Cascada - Everytime We Touch (Hardwell & Maurice West Remix)
- Hardwell vs. VINAI - ID
- w/ Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Acapella)
- w/ R3HAB & Deorro - Flashlight (Uno Dos Tres Woow Acapella)
- Hardwell & Wildstylez ft. KiFi - Shine A Light
- w/ Hard Driver - Welcome (Acapella)
- Ran-D - Zombie
