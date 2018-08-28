Home #Headhunterz Video Headhunterz @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018
Headhunterz @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018

Tracklist / Setlist for Headhunterz @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018 (Live Set) in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands - Jun 22, 2018

  • Project One - Maximum Force (Defqon.1 Anthem 2018)
  • Headhunterz & Sound Rush ft. Eurielle - Rescue Me (Defqon.1 2018 Edit)
  • Builder - Her Voice (Headhunterz Remix)
  • W&W x Vini Vici - Chakra (Wildstylez Remix)
  • Headhunterz - Takin It Back (Headhunterz Edit)
  • Wildstylez - Heartbeat
  • Timmy Trumpet & TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy - Scarborough Fair
  • Headhunterz - Lessons in Scrap (Headhunterz Mashup)
  • Wildstylez - Children Of Drums
  • KELTEK - The Valkyries
  • Headhunterz - Rock Civilization (Star Wars Intro Edit)
  • Sound Rush - Look At Us Now
  • Headhunterz - Still Standin' (Gangsta Paradise Edit)
  • Headhunterz - Destiny
  • Headhunterz - Leap Of Faith
  • Headhunterz - Eye Of The Storm (Interlude)
  • w/ Headhunterz & Sub Zero Project - Our Church

