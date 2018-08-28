Headhunterz @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018
Tracklist / Setlist for Headhunterz @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018 (Live Set) in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands - Jun 22, 2018
- Project One - Maximum Force (Defqon.1 Anthem 2018)
- Headhunterz & Sound Rush ft. Eurielle - Rescue Me (Defqon.1 2018 Edit)
- Builder - Her Voice (Headhunterz Remix)
- W&W x Vini Vici - Chakra (Wildstylez Remix)
- Headhunterz - Takin It Back (Headhunterz Edit)
- Wildstylez - Heartbeat
- Timmy Trumpet & TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy - Scarborough Fair
- Headhunterz - Lessons in Scrap (Headhunterz Mashup)
- Wildstylez - Children Of Drums
- KELTEK - The Valkyries
- Headhunterz - Rock Civilization (Star Wars Intro Edit)
- Sound Rush - Look At Us Now
- Headhunterz - Still Standin' (Gangsta Paradise Edit)
- Headhunterz - Destiny
- Headhunterz - Leap Of Faith
- Headhunterz - Eye Of The Storm (Interlude)
- w/ Headhunterz & Sub Zero Project - Our Church
