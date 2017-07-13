Headhunterz, Technoboy & The Prophet @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2016
- TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - CTRL
- Headhunterz - Dragonborn
- Builder - Her Voice (Headhunterz Remix)
- The Prophet - Recession
- Headhunterz - Scrap Attack (Defqon.1 2009 Anthem) (Lessons In Love Vocal Edit)
- TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - Digital Nation
- Proppy & Heady - Summer Of Hardstyle
- Headhunterz - From Within (Lotgenoot Edit)
- TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Brennan Heart - It's My Style
- The Prophet - One Moment
- Headhunterz ft. Tatu - Colors (Qlimax 2014 Edit)
- Showtek & TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy - Mellow
- The Prophet ft. Deepack - Stampuhh!!
- Headhunterz & Malukah - Reignite (Tonight Vocal Edit)
- Technoboy & Activator - Steam Train
- Scope DJ - Locked Down Again (The Prophet Remix)
- Headhunterz - Rock Civilization
- Technoboy - Rage (A Hardstyle Song)
- Brennan Heart & The Prophet - Wake Up!
- Headhunterz & Wildstylez ft. Noisecontrollers - World Of Madness (Defqon.1 Anthem 2012)
- The Prophet - Caramba
- Headhunterz - Tribute To Saifam - The Saifam Mashup
