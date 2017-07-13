Home #Headhunterz Video Headhunterz, Technoboy & The Prophet @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2016
Headhunterz, Technoboy & The Prophet @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2016

  1.  TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - CTRL
  2.  Headhunterz - Dragonborn
  3.  Builder - Her Voice (Headhunterz Remix)
  4.  The Prophet - Recession
  5.  Headhunterz - Scrap Attack (Defqon.1 2009 Anthem) (Lessons In Love Vocal Edit)
  6.  TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - Digital Nation
  7.  Proppy & Heady - Summer Of Hardstyle
  8.  Headhunterz - From Within (Lotgenoot Edit)
  9.  TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Brennan Heart - It's My Style
  10.  The Prophet - One Moment
  11.  Headhunterz ft. Tatu - Colors (Qlimax 2014 Edit)
  12.  Showtek & TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy - Mellow
  13.  The Prophet ft. Deepack - Stampuhh!!
  14.  Headhunterz & Malukah - Reignite (Tonight Vocal Edit)
  15.  Technoboy & Activator - Steam Train
  16.  Scope DJ - Locked Down Again (The Prophet Remix)
  17.  Headhunterz - Rock Civilization
  18.  Technoboy - Rage (A Hardstyle Song)
  19.  Brennan Heart & The Prophet - Wake Up!
  20.  Headhunterz & Wildstylez ft. Noisecontrollers - World Of Madness (Defqon.1 Anthem 2012)
  21.  The Prophet - Caramba
  22.  Headhunterz - Tribute To Saifam - The Saifam Mashup

