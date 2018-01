Headhunterz - Destiny (Video ufficiale e testo)

Headhunterz - Destiny testo



Travelers on an unending voyage of discovery

A voyage fueled by desire to know our true calling

Seeking for timeless wisdom beneath the ever changing depths of heaven





Trapped in confusion

Armed with melodies to strike our emotions

Waging the war within

Until one day

Sooner or later we see

This music is our destiny



Sooner or later we see

This music is our destiny



As we walk through the valley in the shadow of death

Thy shall fear no evil

Headhunterz are back



Sooner or later we see

This music is our destiny



Destiny



