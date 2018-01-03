Home #Headhunterz Video Headhunterz&Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix)
Video ufficiali

Headhunterz&Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix)

Headhunterz&Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

4 condivisioni

Headhunterz - Project 1 testo

Can't pretend it's not the end
We can't run, can't hide
Fight it, don't know it will come [3x, distorted]
Fight it, can't pretend it's not the end
[4x]
We don't know how to fight it [2x]
We can't run, can't hide
[2x]
And someone´s always been there to try and destroy the world
We've beaten them back
But we're not dealing with them anymore
We're dealing with the reason they exist
Can't pretend it's not the end
Fight it, don't know it will come [3x, distorted]
Fight it, can't pretend it's not the end
[4x]
Can't pretend it's not the end

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Headhunterz

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs