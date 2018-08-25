Imagine Dragons - Natural (Video ufficiale e testo)

Imagine Dragons - Natural testo



Will you hold the line

When every one of them has given up and given in, tell me

In this house of mine



Nothing ever comes without a consequence or cost, tell me

Will the stars align

Will heaven step in will it save us from our sin, will it?

‘Cause this house of mine stands strong



That's the price you pay

Leave behind your heart and cast away

Just another product of today

Rather be the hunter than the prey



And you're standing on the edge face up

‘Cause you're a natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world

Yeah, you're a natural

Living your life cutthroat

You gotta be so cold

Yeah, you're a natural



Will somebody

Let me see the light within the dark trees shadowing

What's happenin'?

Looking through the glass find the wrong within the past knowing

We are youth

Cut until it bleeds inside a world without the peace, face it

A bit of the truth, the truth



That's the price you pay

Leave behind your heart and cast away

Just another product of today

Rather be the hunter than the prey



And you're standing on the edge face up

‘Cause you're a natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world

Yeah, you're a natural

Living your life cutthroat

You gotta be so cold

Yeah, you're a natural



Deep inside me

I'm fading to black I'm fading

Took an oath by the blood of my hand, won't break it

I can taste it the end is upon us I swear

Gonna make it

I'm gonna make it



Natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world

Yeah, you're a natural

Living your life cutthroat

You gotta be so cold

Yeah, you're a natural

Natural

Yeah, you're a natural