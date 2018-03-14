Imagine Dragons - Next To Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

Imagine Dragons - Next To Me testo



Something about the way that you

Walked into my living room

Casually and confident



Lookin' at the mess I am

But still you

Still you want me



Stress lines and cigarettes

Politics and deficits

Late bills and overages

Screamin' and hollerin'

But still you

Still you want me



Ohhh, I always let you down

You're shattered on the ground

But still I find you there

Next to me

And ohhh, stupid things I do

I'm far from good, it's true

But still I find you

Next to me



There's something 'bout the way that you

Always see the pretty view

Overlook the blooded mess

Always lookin' effortless

And still you

Still you want me



I got no innocence

Faith ain't no privilege

I am a deck of cards

Vice or a game of hearts

And still you

Still you want me



Ohhh, I always let you down

You're shattered on the ground

But still I find you there

Next to me

And ohhh, stupid things I do

I'm far from good, it's true

But still I find you

Next to me



So thank you

For taking a chance on me

I know it isn't easy

But I hope to be worth it (oh)

So thank you

For taking a chance on me

I know it isn't easy

But I hope to be worth it (oh)



Ohhh, I always let you down (I always let you down)

You're shattered on the ground

But still I find you there

Next to me

And ohhh, stupid things I do

I'm far from good, it's true

But still I find you

Next to me (next to me)