Imagine Dragons - Next To Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

Imagine Dragons - Next To Me

Imagine Dragons - Next To Me: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Imagine Dragons - Next To Me testo

Something about the way that you
Walked into my living room
Casually and confident

Lookin' at the mess I am
But still you
Still you want me

Stress lines and cigarettes
Politics and deficits
Late bills and overages
Screamin' and hollerin'
But still you
Still you want me

Ohhh, I always let you down
You're shattered on the ground
But still I find you there
Next to me
And ohhh, stupid things I do
I'm far from good, it's true
But still I find you
Next to me

There's something 'bout the way that you
Always see the pretty view
Overlook the blooded mess
Always lookin' effortless
And still you
Still you want me

I got no innocence
Faith ain't no privilege
I am a deck of cards
Vice or a game of hearts
And still you
Still you want me

Ohhh, I always let you down
You're shattered on the ground
But still I find you there
Next to me
And ohhh, stupid things I do
I'm far from good, it's true
But still I find you
Next to me

So thank you
For taking a chance on me
I know it isn't easy
But I hope to be worth it (oh)
So thank you
For taking a chance on me
I know it isn't easy
But I hope to be worth it (oh)

Ohhh, I always let you down (I always let you down)
You're shattered on the ground
But still I find you there
Next to me
And ohhh, stupid things I do
I'm far from good, it's true
But still I find you
Next to me (next to me)

