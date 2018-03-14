Imagine Dragons - Next To Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
Something about the way that you
Walked into my living room
Casually and confident
Lookin' at the mess I am
But still you
Still you want me
Stress lines and cigarettes
Politics and deficits
Late bills and overages
Screamin' and hollerin'
But still you
Still you want me
Ohhh, I always let you down
You're shattered on the ground
But still I find you there
Next to me
And ohhh, stupid things I do
I'm far from good, it's true
But still I find you
Next to me
There's something 'bout the way that you
Always see the pretty view
Overlook the blooded mess
Always lookin' effortless
And still you
Still you want me
I got no innocence
Faith ain't no privilege
I am a deck of cards
Vice or a game of hearts
And still you
Still you want me
Ohhh, I always let you down
You're shattered on the ground
But still I find you there
Next to me
And ohhh, stupid things I do
I'm far from good, it's true
But still I find you
Next to me
So thank you
For taking a chance on me
I know it isn't easy
But I hope to be worth it (oh)
So thank you
For taking a chance on me
I know it isn't easy
But I hope to be worth it (oh)
Ohhh, I always let you down (I always let you down)
You're shattered on the ground
But still I find you there
Next to me
And ohhh, stupid things I do
I'm far from good, it's true
But still I find you
Next to me (next to me)
