Home #Infected Mushroom Video Infected Mushroom - Becoming Insane (Remix) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Infected Mushroom - Becoming Insane (Remix) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Infected Mushroom - Becoming Insane (Remix): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Infected Mushroom - Becoming Insane (Remix) testo

Dime todo lo que pasó
No me di cuenta ni qué me pegó
Todo da vueltas como un carrusel
Locura recorre todita mi piel
Wake me up before I change again
Remind me the story that I won't get insane
Tell me why it's always the same
Explain me the reason why I'm so much in pain.
Wake me up before I change again
Remind me the story that I won't get insane
Tell me why it's always the same
Explain me the reason why I'm so much in pain.
Wake me up before I change again
Remind me the story that I won't get insane
Tell me why it's always the same
Explain me the reason why I'm so much in pain.
Dime todo lo que pasó
No me di cuenta ni qué me pegó
Todo da vueltas como un carrusel
Locura recorre todita mi piel
Wake me up before .
Wake me up before I change again
Remind me the story that I won't get insane
Tell me why it's always the same
Explain me the reason why I'm so much in pain

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Infected Mushroom

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs