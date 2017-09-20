Infected Mushroom - Becoming Insane (Remix) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Infected Mushroom - Becoming Insane (Remix) testo



Dime todo lo que pasó

No me di cuenta ni qué me pegó

Todo da vueltas como un carrusel

Locura recorre todita mi piel

Wake me up before I change again

Remind me the story that I won't get insane

Tell me why it's always the same

Explain me the reason why I'm so much in pain.

