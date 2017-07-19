ItaloBrothers - Summer Air (Video ufficiale e testo)

ItaloBrothers - Summer Air testo



Let's go back (let's go now)



Let's go back (let's go now)





Okay, I was drunk as hell



Okay, but so were you



The same flight, same row



The same hotel



That sounds fake, but this is the truth

Why don't we just go back

Back to where we came from?

The summer air

The summer air

Why don't we just go back

Back to where we came from?

The summer air

The summer air



Let's go back

Let's go now

Let's go back

Let's go now

Let's go back

Let's go now

Let's go back

Let's go now

The summer air

The summer air



Okay, I guess I'm still high

Okay, a high on you

One kiss, one touch, all in

One more time

Stay the night

Maybe two



Why don't we just go back

Back to where we came from?

The summer air

The summer air

Why don't we just go back

Back to where we came from?

The summer air

The summer air



Let's go back

Let's go now

Let's go back

Let's go now

Let's go back

Let's go now

Let's go back

Let's go now

The summer air

The summer air



You grabbed my hand

You took me to paradise

And by no chance if I get this night

Since I'm back home

I feel like paralyzed

Baby it's all wrong

Let's make it right



Why don't we just go back

Back to where we came from?

The summer air

The summer air

Why don't we just go back

Back to where we came from?

The summer air

The summer air



Let's go back

Let's go now

Let's go back

Let's go now

Let's go back

Let's go now

The summer air



Why don't we just go back?