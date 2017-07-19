Home #Italobrothers Video ItaloBrothers - Summer Air (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

ItaloBrothers - Summer Air (Video ufficiale e testo)

ItaloBrothers - Summer Air: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

ItaloBrothers - Summer Air testo

Let's go back (let's go now)

Let's go back (let's go now)


Okay, I was drunk as hell

Okay, but so were you

The same flight, same row

The same hotel

That sounds fake, but this is the truth
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air

Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
The summer air
The summer air

Okay, I guess I'm still high
Okay, a high on you
One kiss, one touch, all in
One more time
Stay the night
Maybe two

Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air

Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
The summer air
The summer air

You grabbed my hand
You took me to paradise
And by no chance if I get this night
Since I'm back home
I feel like paralyzed
Baby it's all wrong
Let's make it right

Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air

Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
The summer air

Why don't we just go back?

