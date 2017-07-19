ItaloBrothers - Summer Air (Video ufficiale e testo)
ItaloBrothers - Summer Air testo
Let's go back (let's go now)
Let's go back (let's go now)
Okay, I was drunk as hell
Okay, but so were you
The same flight, same row
The same hotel
That sounds fake, but this is the truth
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
The summer air
The summer air
Okay, I guess I'm still high
Okay, a high on you
One kiss, one touch, all in
One more time
Stay the night
Maybe two
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
The summer air
The summer air
You grabbed my hand
You took me to paradise
And by no chance if I get this night
Since I'm back home
I feel like paralyzed
Baby it's all wrong
Let's make it right
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Why don't we just go back
Back to where we came from?
The summer air
The summer air
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
Let's go back
Let's go now
The summer air
Why don't we just go back?
Altro su #Italobrothers
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs