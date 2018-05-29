Home #Jauz Video Jauz LIVE at Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Jauz LIVE at Electric Daisy Carnival 2018

JAUZ @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (kineticField)

  • Tiga - Mind Dimension
  • Slushii - Level Up
  • Kendrick Lamar - Humble (Skrillex Remix)
  • w/ ID - ID
  • The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy (Ray Volpe Sad Boy Mix)
  • Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
  • w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (ID Remix)
  • w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)
  • GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (Wataru Edit)
  • 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
  • JAUZ & Zeds Dead - Lights Go Down (Sikdope Remix)
  • w/ JAUZ & Zeds Dead - Lights Go Down
  • A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane
  • w/ Knife Party - Bonfire
  • Papa Roach - Last Resort
  • w/ Rusko ft. Amber Coffman - Hold On (Sub Focus Remix)
  • JAUZ & Netsky - Higher (The Prototypes Remix)
  • The Champs - Tequila
  • w/ Noisia & The Upbeats - Dead Limit
  • Porter Robinson ft. Bright Lights - Language (JAUZ Remix)
  • Skrillex ft. Sirah - Kyoto
  • Jack Ü ft. Kiesza - Take Ü There (Netsky Remix)
  • TC - Tap Ho
  • JAUZ & Snails - Motherfuckers
  • w/ Botnek & Aylen - Future Of The Underground
  • Malaa - Bylina (BELLECOUR Remix)
  • MK vs. Jauz - 17 vs. Feel The Volume (JAUZ Mashup)
  • Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be)
  • w/ ID - ID
  • JAUZ ft. Aretha Franklin - Deeper Love
  • JAUZ & Josh Pan & YOOKiE - Dinner Chat
  • Major Lazer ft. Vybz Kartel - Pon De Floor (Afrojack Version)
  • w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (JAUZ Remix)
  • Montell Jordan vs. Jauz - This Is How We Do It vs. Alpha (JAUZ Mashup)
  • JAUZ & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
  • JAUZ & San Holo - OK!
  • Childish Gambino - This Is America
  • Jaden Smith - Icon (Crankdat Re-Crank)
  • Dombresky - Utopia
  • SQWAD - Damn Right
  • w/ Teriyaki Boyz - Tokyo Drift (Fast & Furious) (Goldfish & Blink Bootleg)
  • Avicii - Levels (Skrillex Remix)
  • Aazar & BELLECOUR - Da Vinci
  • JAUZ & i_o - Keep The Rave Alive
  • Don Diablo - Momentum
  • w/ Sikdope & LOUD ABOUT US! - Back Again
  • JAUZ - ID
  • Drake - God's Plan (Holy Goof Bootleg)
  • JAUZ - Claim 2 Be (Gerald Le Funk Remix)
  • JAUZ - ID
  • DJ Sammy & Yanou ft. Do - Heaven
  • w/ Gorgon City ft. Katy Menditta - Imagination (Skrillex Remix / Jauz Remake)
  • ID - ID
  • Frisco vs Corona - Rhythm of The Night (Micky Modelle Remix)
  • ID - ID
  • Cascada - Everytime We Touch
  • JAUZ & Crankdat ft. Slushii - I Hold Still (Ray Volpe Remix)
  • Wild Motherfuckers - Fuck It Up
  • w/ A$AP Rocky ft. Skrillex & Birdy Nam Nam - Wild For The Night
  • w/ ID - ID
  • Linkin Park - Papercut
  • ID - ID
  • AFK & Carbin ft. Cody Ray - Boss
  • Ivory - Break It Down (Tisoki Remix)
  • Knife Party - PLUR Police (JAUZ Remix)
  • Ray Volpe - Rave Rage (Oliverse Remix)
  • JAUZ & Adventure Club - ID

