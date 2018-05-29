Jauz LIVE at Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
JAUZ @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (kineticField)
- Tiga - Mind Dimension
- Slushii - Level Up
- Kendrick Lamar - Humble (Skrillex Remix)
- w/ ID - ID
- The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy (Ray Volpe Sad Boy Mix)
- Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
- w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (ID Remix)
- w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)
- GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (Wataru Edit)
- 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
- JAUZ & Zeds Dead - Lights Go Down (Sikdope Remix)
- w/ JAUZ & Zeds Dead - Lights Go Down
- A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane
- w/ Knife Party - Bonfire
- Papa Roach - Last Resort
- w/ Rusko ft. Amber Coffman - Hold On (Sub Focus Remix)
- JAUZ & Netsky - Higher (The Prototypes Remix)
- The Champs - Tequila
- w/ Noisia & The Upbeats - Dead Limit
- Porter Robinson ft. Bright Lights - Language (JAUZ Remix)
- Skrillex ft. Sirah - Kyoto
- Jack Ü ft. Kiesza - Take Ü There (Netsky Remix)
- TC - Tap Ho
- JAUZ & Snails - Motherfuckers
- w/ Botnek & Aylen - Future Of The Underground
- Malaa - Bylina (BELLECOUR Remix)
- MK vs. Jauz - 17 vs. Feel The Volume (JAUZ Mashup)
- Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be)
- w/ ID - ID
- JAUZ ft. Aretha Franklin - Deeper Love
- JAUZ & Josh Pan & YOOKiE - Dinner Chat
- Major Lazer ft. Vybz Kartel - Pon De Floor (Afrojack Version)
- w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (JAUZ Remix)
- Montell Jordan vs. Jauz - This Is How We Do It vs. Alpha (JAUZ Mashup)
- JAUZ & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
- JAUZ & San Holo - OK!
- Childish Gambino - This Is America
- Jaden Smith - Icon (Crankdat Re-Crank)
- Dombresky - Utopia
- SQWAD - Damn Right
- w/ Teriyaki Boyz - Tokyo Drift (Fast & Furious) (Goldfish & Blink Bootleg)
- Avicii - Levels (Skrillex Remix)
- Aazar & BELLECOUR - Da Vinci
- JAUZ & i_o - Keep The Rave Alive
- Don Diablo - Momentum
- w/ Sikdope & LOUD ABOUT US! - Back Again
- JAUZ - ID
- Drake - God's Plan (Holy Goof Bootleg)
- JAUZ - Claim 2 Be (Gerald Le Funk Remix)
- JAUZ - ID
- DJ Sammy & Yanou ft. Do - Heaven
- w/ Gorgon City ft. Katy Menditta - Imagination (Skrillex Remix / Jauz Remake)
- ID - ID
- Frisco vs Corona - Rhythm of The Night (Micky Modelle Remix)
- ID - ID
- Cascada - Everytime We Touch
- JAUZ & Crankdat ft. Slushii - I Hold Still (Ray Volpe Remix)
- Wild Motherfuckers - Fuck It Up
- w/ A$AP Rocky ft. Skrillex & Birdy Nam Nam - Wild For The Night
- w/ ID - ID
- Linkin Park - Papercut
- ID - ID
- AFK & Carbin ft. Cody Ray - Boss
- Ivory - Break It Down (Tisoki Remix)
- Knife Party - PLUR Police (JAUZ Remix)
- Ray Volpe - Rave Rage (Oliverse Remix)
- JAUZ & Adventure Club - ID
