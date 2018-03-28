JAUZ Live At Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018
Jauz @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)
- Axel Boy - Dog Fight
- Major Lazer ft. Vybz Kartel - Pon De Floor
- w/ Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal - Jump
- Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
- Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- DJ Snake - Propaganda (Jauz Remix)
- BROHUG - If I'm Wrong
- Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go vs. Jauz & Crankdat ft. Slushii - I Hold Cinema (Chunky Dip Edit)
- MUST DIE! - The Weapon (Bite Me Remix)
- Calvin Harris - C.U.B.A
- w/ Disclosure ft. Sam Smith - Latch (Acapella)
- Habstrakt & Dombresky - Antigone
- CamelPhat & Elderbrook - Cola
- DJ Snake ft. Lauv - A Different Way
- Jauz & Crankdat - ID
- Jauz ft. Example - In The Zone (Live)
- Holy Goof - Weapons
- Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
- Noizu - LFO
- Valentino Khan - Lick It
- MK - 17
- w/ Jauz - Feel The Volume
- Martin Garrix - Animals
- w/ Knife Party - Internet Friends
- w/ Zonderling - Tunnel Vision (Don Diablo Edit)
- deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire - Ghosts 'N' Stuff (Matroda Remix)
- w/ Jauz x Ghastly - Ghosts N' Sharks
- The Prodigy - Breathe (Zeds Dead Remix)
- w/ Jaden Smith - Icon (Crankdat Re-Crank)
- Jauz ft. i_o - ID
- w/ Sikdope & LOUD ABOVT US! - Back Again
- Lil Pump - Gucci Gang (Styles&Complete x Nathaniel Knows x PuroWuan Remix)
- w/ DJ Snake & Moksi - Pigalle
- Drake - God's Plan (Holy Goof Bootleg)
- w/ Jauz - Claim 2 Be (Gerald Le Funk Remix)
- Jauz - ID
- DJ Sammy & Yanou ft. Do - Heaven
- w/ Gorgon City ft. Katy Menditta - Imagination (Skrillex Remix / Jauz Remake)
- What So Not - Divide & Conquer
- w/ Kendrick Lamar - Swimming Pools (Drank) (Acapella)
- w/ Skrillex & MUST DIE! - VIP's (MUST DIE! Remix)
- Robert Miles - Children (Dream Version)
- w/ Knife Party - PLUR Police (Jauz Remix)
- LAXX & Dion Timmer - Join Me
- Cascada - Everytime We Touch
- w/ Jauz - Feel The Volume (Ben Nicky Remix)
- Corona - Rhythm Of The Night
- w/ Franky Nuts - All I Want
- Jauz & Crankdat ft. Slushii - I Hold Still (Ray Volpe Remix)
- Diplo ft. Faustix & ImanoS & Kai - Revolution
- Avicii - Levels (Skrillex Remix)
- Jauz - Alpha (LAXX Remix)
- AFK & Carbin ft. Cody Ray - Boss
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Dillon Francis & Jauz Remix)
- Boombox Cartel ft. Taranchyla - Dem Fraid (Nonsens Remix)
- w/ Justice vs. Simian - We Are Your Friends (Acapella)
- Post Malone vs. Nero - I Fall Apart Promises (Clips X Ahoy Edit)
- Franky Nuts - Jump Up
- KRS-One - Sound Of Da Police
- 666 - Supa Dupa Fly (Jauz Edit)
- DJ Snake & Jauz - Gassed Up
- Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (LNY TNZ Remix)
- w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)
- Jauz & Adventure Club - ID
- Adventure Club ft. Yuna - Gold
