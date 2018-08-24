Jauz - Super Fly (feat. 666) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Jauz - Super Fly (feat. 666) testo
Super
Duper
Super
Duper
Super
Duper
Super Duper Fly
Bring the
Super
Duper
Super
Duper
Super
Duper
Super Duper Fly
Bring the
Super Duper Fly
Back, back, back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop
Back, back to the bass
B-b-back to the bass
B-b-b-b-b-b-back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring to the bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Bass
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up
Back to the-to the-to the-to the
Bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Super-per-per-per-per-per-pppp
Bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back to the bass
Bring the bass
Back, back, back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop
Back, back to the bass
B-b-back to the bass
B-b-b-b-b-b-back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring to the
Bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Super duper fly, bring the
Bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring, to the
Super Duper Fly
