Jauz - Super Fly (feat. 666) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jauz - Super Fly (feat. 666) testo



Super

Duper

Super



Duper

Super

Duper

Super Duper Fly

Bring the

Super

Duper

Super

Duper

Super

Duper

Super Duper Fly

Bring the



Super Duper Fly

Back, back, back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop

Back, back to the bass

B-b-back to the bass

B-b-b-b-b-b-back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring



To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Super Duper Fly, bring the



Bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Super Duper Fly, bring the

Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring



To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Super Duper Fly, bring the



Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up

Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring to the bass



Back

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass

Back

Back

Super Duper Fly, bring the

Bass

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass

Back

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back



To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring



To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Super Duper Fly, bring the



Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up

Back to the-to the-to the-to the



Bass

Back

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass

Back

Back

Super-per-per-per-per-per-pppp

Bass

Back

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass

Back

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass



Back

Back to the bass

Bring the bass



Back, back, back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop

Back, back to the bass

B-b-back to the bass

B-b-b-b-b-b-back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring



To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Super Duper Fly, bring the



Bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop



To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Super Duper Fly, bring the



Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up

Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring to the



Bass

Back

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass

Back

Back

Super duper fly, bring the



Bass

Back

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass

Back

Back

Back to the bass, back to the bass, back



To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass up, to the top

I like the beat, get ready to rock

To the bass goes to the boys

Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring, to the



Super Duper Fly