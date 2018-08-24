Home #Jauz Video Jauz - Super Fly (feat. 666) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Jauz - Super Fly (feat. 666) testo

Super
Duper
Super

Duper
Super
Duper
Super Duper Fly
Bring the
Super
Duper
Super
Duper
Super
Duper
Super Duper Fly
Bring the

Super Duper Fly
Back, back, back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop
Back, back to the bass
B-b-back to the bass
B-b-b-b-b-b-back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring

To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the

Bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring

To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the

Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring to the bass

Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Super Duper Fly, bring the
Bass
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back

To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring

To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the

Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up
Back to the-to the-to the-to the

Bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Super-per-per-per-per-per-pppp
Bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass

Back
Back to the bass
Bring the bass

Back, back, back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop
Back, back to the bass
B-b-back to the bass
B-b-b-b-b-b-back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring

To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the

Bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the drop

To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Super Duper Fly, bring the

Bass up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring to the

Bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Super duper fly, bring the

Bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back to the bass
Back
Back
Back to the bass, back to the bass, back

To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass up, to the top
I like the beat, get ready to rock
To the bass goes to the boys
Back to the bass, to the beat, to the bring, to the

Super Duper Fly

