Jax Jones - Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jax Jones - Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) testo

Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum
What you, what you gonna do?
Oh oh
Hmmm yeah ah
You're my discretional sin
I feel you on me when I touch my skin
You got me hooked and you ain't let me in
And I look in your eyes, I'm on the edge

You're on my mind like a song that I can't escape
I don't know how many da-da-dums I can take
I need to know if you're feeling, feeling the same
Is it too late?

But now it's hard to breathe
I'm not in love, it's just a game we do
I tell myself I'm not that into you
But I don't wanna sleep, it's quarter after 3

You're in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
You're in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da

You're my obsession, my truth
I call my lifeline whenever I'm with you
And now I dialed your number again
And you come over and over, and then

You're on my mind like a song that I can't escape
I don't know how many da-da-dums I can take
I need to know if you're feeling, feeling the same
Is it too late?

But now it's hard to breathe
I'm not in love, it's just a game we do
I tell myself I'm not that into you
But I don't wanna sleep, it's quarter after 3
And now it's hard to breathe
I'm not in love, it's just a thing we make
We're skin on skin, I need this spell to break
But I don't wanna go and I know that you know

You're in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
You're in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum

And now it's hard to breathe (thing we make)
Breathe (into you)
Breathe (thing we make)
Breathe
And now it's hard to breathe (thing we make)
Breathe (into you)
Breathe (thing we make)

I know it's hard to breathe
I'm not in love, it's just a game we do
I tell myself I'm not that into you
But I don't wanna sleep, it's quarter after 3
I know it's hard to breathe
I'm not in love, it's just a thing we make
We're skin on skin, I need this spell to break
But I don't wanna go and I know that you know

You're in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-dum, dum-dum-da-da-da

