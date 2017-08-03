Jax Jones - Instruction (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jax Jones - Instruction (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) testo



[Intro: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies



[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

What you gon' do?

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction



[Verse 1: Demi Lovato]

You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah

On the guest list, no need to cue, oh yeah

Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah

So come here, let me mentor you



[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]

Some say I'm bossy 'cause I am the boss

Buy anything, I don't care what it cost

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross



[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction



[Verse 2: Demi Lovato]

Step one

Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah

Step two

Tell mom you'll be out till late, oh yeah

Step three

Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah

Step four

Grab somebody, now face to face and say



[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss

Buy anything, you don't care what it costs

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross



[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction



[Bridge: Stefflon Don & Demi Lovato]

Yo, see me 'av everyting what you want

Put it pon me, they dunno the realest star

'Cause she don't play

You say I'm loco, {?] see me doin' my thing

Gyal [?]

Gyal [?]

(All my ladies)

Bad gyal, bad gyal

Lovin' [?] ting, lovin' [?] ting

Say [?]

Bad gyal, bad gyal

Mashin' up di ting, mash up the di ting

Pardon?



[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss

Buy anything, you don't care what it costs

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross



[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction



[Outro: Demi Lovato]

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction