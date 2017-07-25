Jay Hardway - Need It (Video ufficiale e testo)
24 condivisioni
Jay Hardway - Need It testo
[Verse 1]
There was a look in your eye
Or was it my reflection
Tell me you're ready to fight
It's all I need to know
[Pre-Chorus]
Step one heart's beating
I'm not even sure if I'm breathing
Step two can you feel it
I wish I didn't need it
[Chorus]
Am I running after something that's out of touch
Living in a dream where all I wanna do is wake up
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it
[Verse 2]
I still remember you said
That we would live forever
Tell me you're ready to fly
It's all I need to know
[Pre-Chorus]
Step one heart's beating
I'm not even sure if I'm breathing
Step two can you feel it
I wish I didn't need it
[Chorus]
Am I running after something that's out of touch
Living in a dream where all I wanna do is wake up
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it
[Verse 1]
There was a look in your eye
Or was it my reflection
Tell me you're ready to fight
It's all I need to know
[Pre-Chorus]
Am I running after something that's out of touch
Living in a dream where all I wanna do is wake up
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it
[Outro]
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it
Altro su #Jay Hardway
-
PubblicatoJay Hardway - Golden Pineapple: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoIl giovane artista olandese è pronto al suo NYE-show negli Emirati Arabi. Presenti Jay Hardway e Julian Jordan, si attendono ulteriori novità in vista di fine...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoJay Hardway @ S2O 2017 - Live Set
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoIl giovane DJ olandese Martin Garrix sintetizza la stagione nella sua classifica di dieci tracce. Presenti tre brani di produzione propria e un remix di un...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoJay Hardway - Somnia: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoJay Hardway - Wake Up: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs