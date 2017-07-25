Jay Hardway - Need It (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jay Hardway - Need It testo



[Verse 1]

There was a look in your eye

Or was it my reflection

Tell me you're ready to fight

It's all I need to know



[Pre-Chorus]

Step one heart's beating

I'm not even sure if I'm breathing

Step two can you feel it

I wish I didn't need it



[Chorus]

Am I running after something that's out of touch

Living in a dream where all I wanna do is wake up

I wish I didn't need it

I wish I didn't need it



[Verse 2]

I still remember you said

That we would live forever

Tell me you're ready to fly

It's all I need to know



[Pre-Chorus]

Step one heart's beating

I'm not even sure if I'm breathing

Step two can you feel it

I wish I didn't need it



[Chorus]

Am I running after something that's out of touch

Living in a dream where all I wanna do is wake up

I wish I didn't need it

I wish I didn't need it



[Outro]

I wish I didn't need it

I wish I didn't need it

I wish I didn't need it

I wish I didn't need it