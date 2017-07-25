Home #Jay Hardway Video Jay Hardway - Need It (Video ufficiale e testo)
Jay Hardway - Need It

Jay Hardway - Need It: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Jay Hardway - Need It testo

[Verse 1]
There was a look in your eye
Or was it my reflection
Tell me you're ready to fight
It's all I need to know

[Pre-Chorus]
Step one heart's beating
I'm not even sure if I'm breathing
Step two can you feel it
I wish I didn't need it

[Chorus]
Am I running after something that's out of touch
Living in a dream where all I wanna do is wake up
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it

[Verse 2]
I still remember you said
That we would live forever
Tell me you're ready to fly
It's all I need to know

[Pre-Chorus]
Step one heart's beating
I'm not even sure if I'm breathing
Step two can you feel it
I wish I didn't need it

[Chorus]
Am I running after something that's out of touch
Living in a dream where all I wanna do is wake up
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it

[Verse 1]
There was a look in your eye
Or was it my reflection
Tell me you're ready to fight
It's all I need to know

[Pre-Chorus]
Am I running after something that's out of touch
Living in a dream where all I wanna do is wake up
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it

[Outro]
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it
I wish I didn't need it

