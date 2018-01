JDX - Live the Moment (feat. Sarah Maria) (Original Mix) (Video ufficiale e testo)

JDX - Live the Moment (feat. Sarah Maria) (Original Mix) testo



The present has a home

Let regret, live alone

Time flies, seize the day





Let love lead the way

Live the moment, live free

Life is changing fast

Just be free



Seize the moment (seize the moment)

Seize the day (seize the day)

Life is changing fast

Just be free



Seize the moment (seize the moment)

Seize the day (seize the day)

Life is changing fast



Seize the moment (seize the moment)

Seize the day (seize the day)

Life is changing fast

Life is changing fast-fast-fast-fast...

Just be free