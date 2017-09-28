Justice - Pleasure (Video ufficiale e testo)
Justice - Pleasure testo
By the laws of attraction
And the rules of the game
(Figure it out)
There's a miracle reaction
Between pleasure and pain
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
And come closer
Forever be
Closer
Closer for there to be
Pleasure
Closer
Forever be
Is there more to seduction?
Is it wrong? Is it fame?
Is it love or easy action?
Is it all just insane?
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
And come closer
Forever be
Closer
Closer for there to be
Pleasure
Closer
Forever be
Closer and closer
Forever be
Closer
Forever be
Closer and closer
Forever be
Come closer
Forever be
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
And arrive
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
And arrive
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
And arrive
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
And arrive
