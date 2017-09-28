Justice - Pleasure (Video ufficiale e testo)

Justice - Pleasure testo



By the laws of attraction

And the rules of the game

(Figure it out)



There's a miracle reaction

Between pleasure and pain



Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

And come closer

Forever be



Closer

Closer for there to be

Pleasure

Closer

Forever be



Is there more to seduction?

Is it wrong? Is it fame?

Is it love or easy action?

Is it all just insane?



Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

And come closer

Forever be



Closer

Closer for there to be

Pleasure

Closer

Forever be



Closer and closer

Forever be

Closer

Forever be

Closer and closer

Forever be

Come closer

Forever be



Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination



'Long as long as you believe

Then you hold the key

Use imagination

As a destination



Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination

'Long as long as you believe

Then you hold the key

Use imagination

And arrive

Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination

'Long as long as you believe

Then you hold the key

Use imagination

And arrive

Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination

'Long as long as you believe

Then you hold the key

Use imagination

And arrive

Use imagination

As a destination

Use imagination

As a destination

'Long as long as you believe

Then you hold the key

Use imagination

And arrive