Justice - Pleasure (Video ufficiale e testo)

Justice - Pleasure testo

By the laws of attraction
And the rules of the game
(Figure it out)

There's a miracle reaction
Between pleasure and pain

Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
And come closer
Forever be

Closer
Closer for there to be
Pleasure
Closer
Forever be

Is there more to seduction?
Is it wrong? Is it fame?
Is it love or easy action?
Is it all just insane?

Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
And come closer
Forever be

Closer
Closer for there to be
Pleasure
Closer
Forever be

Closer and closer
Forever be
Closer
Forever be
Closer and closer
Forever be
Come closer
Forever be

Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination

'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
As a destination

Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
And arrive
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
And arrive
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
And arrive
Use imagination
As a destination
Use imagination
As a destination
'Long as long as you believe
Then you hold the key
Use imagination
And arrive

