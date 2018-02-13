Krewella - Alibi (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Alibi testo



[Verse 1]

Always been a black sheep living in a daydream

In too deep, in too deep

I'ma give you everything, I'ma give you everything forever, everything

Don't even know sleep, gonna keep it all G

On the same team, same damn team

'Til my body 6 feet, I'ma give you everything forever, everything



[Pre-Chorus]

I'm that Al Capone Cadillac, drive like a maniac

Killer like zodiac (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Shock to your cardiac, 'til the end got your back

Even when you're gonna crash



[Chorus]

I'm still gonna ride with you, ride with you, ride with you

You know I'd die for you, die for you, die for you

Put it all on the line for you just to keep it bulletproof (oh)

Stay with me tonight, I'll be your alibi



[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'll be your alibi

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'll be your alibi



[Verse 2]

Ready for the backlash, said I'm gonna come back

I'll be back, I'll be back

I'ma give you all I have, I'ma give you all I have forever, all I have

Keep you in my habitat, dedication to the max

Never change that, won't change that

I'ma give you all I have, I'ma give you all I have forever, all I have



[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah we're different from the masses, we go back, Jurassic

Baby, we a classic (yeah, yeah, yeah)

With you 'til the casket, mellow the dramatic

Even through the madness, yeah



[Chorus]

I'm still gonna ride with you, ride with you, ride with you

You know I'd die for you, die for you, die for you

Put it all on the line for you just to keep it bulletproof (oh)

Stay with me tonight, I'll be your alibi

Oh, I'll be your alibi



[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'll be your alibi

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'll be your alibi



[Chorus]

I'm still gonna ride with you, ride with you, ride with you

You know I'd die for you, die for you, die for you

Put it all on the line for you just to keep you bulletproof

Stay with me tonight, I'll be your alibi

I'll be your, I'll be your, I'll be your alibi

I'll be your, I'll be your, I'll be your alibi



[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'll be your alibi, I'll be your alibi

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

I'll be your alibi



[Outro]

Alibi, I'll be your alibi