Krewella - Dead Af (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Dead Af testo



Throwing pretty pennies

Down a wishing well

We ain't fucking with you

But we wish you well

Wonder where your friends is

Are they heads or tails?

We ain't fucking with you

'Cause we see you



At the bottom of the party

With the silver spoon

Under your tongue (under your tongue)

You're all about the money

But your bullshit doesn't add up (doesn't add up)

Dancing with the skeletons

Out of all the graves you dug (graves you dug)

All your friends are Benjamins

Call 'em but they won't show up



'Cause everybody dead as fuck

'Cause everybody dead as fuck

'Cause everybody dead as

Dead as fuck...



Fall around me, bitches

On a paper trail

California dreaming

Didn't do you well

In your visionary

You're the holy grail

That was temporary

We can see you hanging



At the bottom of the party

With the silver spoon

Under your tongue (under your tongue)

You're all about the money

But your bullshit doesn't add up (doesn't add up)

Dancing with the skeletons

Out of all the graves you dug (graves you dug)

All your friends are Benjamins

Call 'em but they won't show up



'Cause everybody dead as fuck

Dead as fuck

Dead as...

'Cause everybody dead as fuck



Still eating off of my plate

Still caking off of my name

Don't you worry about what I make

Don't you worry about what I make

Easy paper got you ungrateful

Face looking disgraceful

Stop eating off my plate

You eating all of my cake



Still eating off of my plate

Still caking off of my name

Don't you worry about what I make

Don't you worry about what I make

Easy paper got you ungrateful

Face looking disgraceful

Stop eating off my plate

You eating all of my cake



Wonder where your friends is

Are they heads or tails?

We ain't fucking with you



'Cause we see you

At the bottom of the party

With the silver spoon

Under your tongue (under your tongue)

You're all about the money

But your bullshit doesn't add up (doesn't add up)

Dancing with the skeletons

Out of all the graves you dug (graves you dug)

All your friends are Benjamins

Call 'em but they won't show up

'Cause everybody dead as fuck