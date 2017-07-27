Home #Krewella Video Krewella - Fortune (feat. Diskord) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Krewella - Fortune (feat. Diskord) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - Fortune (feat. Diskord): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Krewella - Fortune (feat. Diskord) testo

[Verse 1]
Pull up on the party with an army
Our guns inked up like a Harley Hells Angel on the one
Like a bull in a china shop, steaming like buns
Coming in like a wrecking ball, you gon' need a Tylenol

[Pre-Chorus]
Luck is going all the way up
Love is raining like paper
Rolling downtown with a couple young guys
We got everything that we could ever want

[Chorus]
Whole city on my back like Jordan
No, money can't buy this fortune
Got a squad homegrown and foreign
No, money can't buy this
Money can't buy this
Bulletproof love, you know this
Got me like a 24-karat fortress
They can keep the cash and the Porsches
'Cause money can't buy this
Money can't buy this fortune

[Post-Chorus]
'Cause money can't buy this
Money can't buy this
Money can't buy this fortune
Fortune

[Verse 2]
Diamonds are forever, but a girl's best friend
Is a bank full of ride-or-dies stickin' 'til the end
We stay mobbin' the party
But no, we ain't the Godless
We come in peace from the East
Pakistan to Miami

[Pre-Chorus]
Luck is going all the way up
Love is raining like paper
Rolling downtown with a couple young guys
We got everything that we could ever want

[Chorus]
Whole city on my back like [?]
No, money can't buy this fortune
Got a squad homegrown and foreign
No, money can't buy this
Money can't buy this
Bulletproof love, you know this
Got me like a 24-karat fortress
They can keep the cash and the Porsches
'Cause money can't buy this
Money can't buy this fortune

[Post-Chorus]
Money can't buy this
Money can't buy this fortune
Fortune

[Chorus]
Whole city on my back like Jordan
No, money can't buy this fortune
Got a squad homegrown and foreign
No, money can't buy this
Money can't buy this
Bulletproof love, you know this
Got me like a 24-karat fortress
They can keep the cash and the Porsches
'Cause money can't buy this
Money can't buy this fortune

