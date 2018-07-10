Home #Krewella Video Krewella LIVE - Life In Color Shanghai 2018 FULL SET
Krewella LIVE - Life In Color Shanghai 2018 FULL SET

Krewella LIVE - Life In Color Shanghai 2018 FULL SET

  • TRACKLIST
  • 00:00 Krewella New World Intro
  • 0:38 Bear Grillz - Rockin'
  • 1:56 Gammer - Stay Tonight
  • 2:47 Krewella - Party Monster (Sunrise VIP)
  • 4:26 Wavedash - Bang
  • 4:55 Yellow Claw & Stoltenhoff - Beastmode
  • 5:17 ID - ID
  • 5:45 Krewella - We Go Down (Darren Styles Remix)
  • 7:29 Yellow Claw - Loudest Mf
  • 8:04 Junkie Kid & Lit Lords - FVEGO
  • 8:31 TNT & DJ Isaac - Power Hour
  • 9:24 Krewella - Killin' It
  • 9:46 RL Grime - Aurora (Havok Roth Remix)
  • 10:12 DJ Snake - 4 Life (Habstrakt Remix)
  • 10:37 MOTi & Maurice West - Disco Weapon
  • 11:11 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
  • 12:33 Blasterjaxx - Savage
  • 13:07 Krewella - Play Hard
  • 13:31 Blasterjaxx - Malefic
  • 14:08 Kayzo & Slander - Holy
  • 15:00 Krewella - Love Outta Me (ID remix)
  • 16:01 ID - ID
  • 16:53 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
  • 17:47 Yellow Claw - City On Lockdown
  • 18:37 Krewella & Diskord - Beggars
  • 20:34 Krewella & Diskord - Beggars (Zatox Remix)
  • 21:12 Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
  • 21:38 Donald Bucks - Bloodcat
  • 21:49 Boombox Cartel - Jefe
  • 22:15 Krewella - Live For The Night (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
  • 23:23 ID - ID
  • 24:13 Krewella - Be There (Spag Heddy Remix)
  • 25:19 Krewella - Enjoy The Ride (Arthur Ash Remix)
  • 26:32 Will Sparkz & Toneshifterz - Home to You
  • 27:34 Krewella - TH2C (Dyro Remix)
  • 28:49 HIDDN & RIVERO - Shadow
  • 29:16 Wuki - Tricky
  • 29:49 Crystal Lake - Roots (Blasterjaxx Edit)
  • 30:35 Axwell /\ Ingrosso - More Than You Know
  • 31:12 ACTI & Done Heavy - Ravelation
  • 31:48 Pegboard Nerds & NGHTMRE - Superstar (ft. Krewela)
  • 33:00 Quintino - Carnival (Outsiders Remix)
  • 33:51 Higher Brothers & DJ Snake - Made In China
  • 34:27 Cherney - Fidget
  • 34:55 Krewella - Parachute (Mark Breeze & Callum Higby Remix)
  • 35:46 Dzeko & Torres - Alarm
  • 36:23 Quintino & Crossnaders - EMF
  • 37:04 Nicky Romero & Krewella - Legacy
  • 38:49 Major Lazer - Know No Better
  • 39:30 Hi I'm Ghost - All In My Head
  • 39:56 Post Malone - Psycho
  • 40:21 San Holo - The Light
  • 40:59 Nero - Crush On You
  • 41:36 Zomboy - Like A Bitch
  • 41:39 Kompany & Crowley - Go Off
  • 42:05 Migos - Walk It Talk It
  • 42:42 Lit Lords - Crash N Burn
  • 43:10 Marshmello - Silence (Slushii Remix)
  • 44:27 Krewella - Ring Of Fire
  • 46:17 Gent & Jawns - The Meaning
  • 47:12 Pegboard Nerds - Another Round (ft. Krewella)
  • 48:56 ANG & REGGIO - Shift
  • 49:55 Drake - God's Plan
  • 50:54 Hyphee - Take Off
  • 51:21 Daler Mendhi - Tunak Tunak Tun
  • 51:57 Kayzo - This Time
  • 52:25 Kanye West - Mercy
  • 53:00 Kayzo - Whistle Wars
  • 53:29 AutoErotique & Max Styler - Badman
  • 54:10 Pitchblack & Jake Sgarlato - Venom
  • 54:42 Krewella - Team
  • 55:58 Krewella - Alibi (Far Out Remix)
  • 57:11 Krewella - Alive (Cash Cash & Kalkutta Remix)
  • 58:43 Krewella & Yellow Claw - New World

