Krewella LIVE - Life In Color Shanghai 2018 FULL SET
Krewella LIVE - Life In Color Shanghai 2018 FULL SET
- TRACKLIST
- 00:00 Krewella New World Intro
- 0:38 Bear Grillz - Rockin'
- 1:56 Gammer - Stay Tonight
- 2:47 Krewella - Party Monster (Sunrise VIP)
- 4:26 Wavedash - Bang
- 4:55 Yellow Claw & Stoltenhoff - Beastmode
- 5:17 ID - ID
- 5:45 Krewella - We Go Down (Darren Styles Remix)
- 7:29 Yellow Claw - Loudest Mf
- 8:04 Junkie Kid & Lit Lords - FVEGO
- 8:31 TNT & DJ Isaac - Power Hour
- 9:24 Krewella - Killin' It
- 9:46 RL Grime - Aurora (Havok Roth Remix)
- 10:12 DJ Snake - 4 Life (Habstrakt Remix)
- 10:37 MOTi & Maurice West - Disco Weapon
- 11:11 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
- 12:33 Blasterjaxx - Savage
- 13:07 Krewella - Play Hard
- 13:31 Blasterjaxx - Malefic
- 14:08 Kayzo & Slander - Holy
- 15:00 Krewella - Love Outta Me (ID remix)
- 16:01 ID - ID
- 16:53 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
- 17:47 Yellow Claw - City On Lockdown
- 18:37 Krewella & Diskord - Beggars
- 20:34 Krewella & Diskord - Beggars (Zatox Remix)
- 21:12 Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
- 21:38 Donald Bucks - Bloodcat
- 21:49 Boombox Cartel - Jefe
- 22:15 Krewella - Live For The Night (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
- 23:23 ID - ID
- 24:13 Krewella - Be There (Spag Heddy Remix)
- 25:19 Krewella - Enjoy The Ride (Arthur Ash Remix)
- 26:32 Will Sparkz & Toneshifterz - Home to You
- 27:34 Krewella - TH2C (Dyro Remix)
- 28:49 HIDDN & RIVERO - Shadow
- 29:16 Wuki - Tricky
- 29:49 Crystal Lake - Roots (Blasterjaxx Edit)
- 30:35 Axwell /\ Ingrosso - More Than You Know
- 31:12 ACTI & Done Heavy - Ravelation
- 31:48 Pegboard Nerds & NGHTMRE - Superstar (ft. Krewela)
- 33:00 Quintino - Carnival (Outsiders Remix)
- 33:51 Higher Brothers & DJ Snake - Made In China
- 34:27 Cherney - Fidget
- 34:55 Krewella - Parachute (Mark Breeze & Callum Higby Remix)
- 35:46 Dzeko & Torres - Alarm
- 36:23 Quintino & Crossnaders - EMF
- 37:04 Nicky Romero & Krewella - Legacy
- 38:49 Major Lazer - Know No Better
- 39:30 Hi I'm Ghost - All In My Head
- 39:56 Post Malone - Psycho
- 40:21 San Holo - The Light
- 40:59 Nero - Crush On You
- 41:36 Zomboy - Like A Bitch
- 41:39 Kompany & Crowley - Go Off
- 42:05 Migos - Walk It Talk It
- 42:42 Lit Lords - Crash N Burn
- 43:10 Marshmello - Silence (Slushii Remix)
- 44:27 Krewella - Ring Of Fire
- 46:17 Gent & Jawns - The Meaning
- 47:12 Pegboard Nerds - Another Round (ft. Krewella)
- 48:56 ANG & REGGIO - Shift
- 49:55 Drake - God's Plan
- 50:54 Hyphee - Take Off
- 51:21 Daler Mendhi - Tunak Tunak Tun
- 51:57 Kayzo - This Time
- 52:25 Kanye West - Mercy
- 53:00 Kayzo - Whistle Wars
- 53:29 AutoErotique & Max Styler - Badman
- 54:10 Pitchblack & Jake Sgarlato - Venom
- 54:42 Krewella - Team
- 55:58 Krewella - Alibi (Far Out Remix)
- 57:11 Krewella - Alive (Cash Cash & Kalkutta Remix)
- 58:43 Krewella & Yellow Claw - New World
Altro su #Krewella
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs