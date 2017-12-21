Krewella - New World (feat. Taylor Bennett) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Krewella - New World (feat. Taylor Bennett) testo



[Intro]

I'ma tell your girl she's a mutt

[?]

Could be living, could be living corner of the block

We'd be rolling, we'd be rolling t-'til the club

(Rolling, rolling, rolling)



[Verse 1: Yasmine Yousaf]

Yeah a lady pounding sake, yellow kitty eating Pocky

Boss bitch, hella cocky, that's whats up (that's what's up)

I'm in Cali making noise off-hotel with the boys

Looking hella fresh, Kyoto, I'm the plug (I'm the plug)

Valet's on me, like some molly on tamales

All the señoritas always show me love

Got a fire Russian model, taking Vodka from the bottle

Sasha, she don't need no chaser in her cup (in her cup)



[Chorus]

It's a new world, new world

All the bad boys and the rude girls

It's the new world, new world

Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah, we coming up (hey)

We don't wanna, we just wanna live

I'm about to, come out with the clique

It's a new world

Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah we coming up





[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah we coming up



[Verse 2: Taylor Bennett]

I might be that [?] generation

Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, Persian persuasion

This happens often, but it basically [?]

I turn that one-on-one to three, it's amazing

I came up from nothing and hit the lotto like it's the motto

Get with different models, with different problems, and gifted bottles

We've got fifty bottles and nails is polished, she's from Chicago

When we from the projects projected to never see a dollar



[Chorus]

It's a new world, new world

All the bad boys and the rude girls

It's a new world, new world

Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah, we coming up (hey)

We don't wanna, we just wanna live

I'm about to, come out with the clique

It's a new world

Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah, we coming up