KSHMR - Carry Me Home (feat. Jake Reese) (Video ufficiale e testo)

KSHMR - Carry Me Home (feat. Jake Reese) testo



There was a time, you and I

Get faded together, on the floor

So high and I stayed there forever



You took the high road, I took the bottle

The little taste of freedom

But I get the feeling that I'll be needing

Somebody I can lean on



When I'm drunk and out on my own

You carry me home, carry me home, home

When I'm down at the end of my road

You carry me home, carry me home, home, home, home



Home, home, home

When I'm down at the end of my road

You carry me home

Carry me home, home, home, home



There was a time, you and I

Get faded together, that was then

But I know, we're still birds of the feather



You took the high road, I took the bottle

I'm never gonna slow down

But the lights are coming on, playing the final song

And I just need to know now



When I'm drunk and out on my own

You carry me home, carry me home, home

When I'm down at the end of my road

You carry me home, carry me home, home, home, home



Home, home, home

When I'm down at the end where I know

You carry me home, carry me home, home, home, home



You carry me home

Home, home, home

When I'm down at the end where I know

You carry me home, carry me home, home, home, home