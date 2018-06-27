Home #KSHMR Video KSHMR - Carry Me Home (feat. Jake Reese) (Video ufficiale e testo)
KSHMR - Carry Me Home (feat. Jake Reese) testo

There was a time, you and I
Get faded together, on the floor
So high and I stayed there forever

You took the high road, I took the bottle
The little taste of freedom
But I get the feeling that I'll be needing
Somebody I can lean on

When I'm drunk and out on my own
You carry me home, carry me home, home
When I'm down at the end of my road
You carry me home, carry me home, home, home, home

Home, home, home
When I'm down at the end of my road
You carry me home
Carry me home, home, home, home

There was a time, you and I
Get faded together, that was then
But I know, we're still birds of the feather

You took the high road, I took the bottle
I'm never gonna slow down
But the lights are coming on, playing the final song
And I just need to know now

When I'm drunk and out on my own
You carry me home, carry me home, home
When I'm down at the end of my road
You carry me home, carry me home, home, home, home

Home, home, home
When I'm down at the end where I know
You carry me home, carry me home, home, home, home

You carry me home
Home, home, home
When I'm down at the end where I know
You carry me home, carry me home, home, home, home

