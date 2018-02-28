KSHMR - House of Cards (feat. Sidnie Tipton) (Video ufficiale e testo)

KSHMR - House of Cards (feat. Sidnie Tipton) testo



Go on, show me your ace of spades

I'll let you win again

Just to fall, oh oh oh



No dice, this is real life we live

And I chose to fake

And now and then

But I'm not alright

Not at all, 'cause



I act so bulletproof

But you take me down

You take me down

Gave all I got to you

Now I'm standing my ground

Standing my ground



I'm a house of cards, house of cards

And I gave them into you, I gave them into you

I'm a house of cards, house of cards

And I feel you, oh



I gave them into you



Your voice more than that just for me

I told you you were king

Just to fall, oh oh oh

I hold the fucking world on my hand

Just to keep it out your hands

I won't let it fall

Not at all



I act so bulletproof

But you take me down

You take me down

Gave all I got to you

Now I'm standing my ground

Standing my ground



I'm a house of cards, house of cards

I'm a house of cards, house of cards, no

I'm a house of cards, house of cards

I gave them into you



I'm a house of cards, house of cards

I gave them into you, I gave them into you

I'm a house of cards, house of cards

I feel you, oh