KSHMR - House of Cards (feat. Sidnie Tipton) (Video ufficiale e testo)
KSHMR - House of Cards (feat. Sidnie Tipton) testo
Go on, show me your ace of spades
I'll let you win again
Just to fall, oh oh oh
No dice, this is real life we live
And I chose to fake
And now and then
But I'm not alright
Not at all, 'cause
I act so bulletproof
But you take me down
You take me down
Gave all I got to you
Now I'm standing my ground
Standing my ground
I'm a house of cards, house of cards
And I gave them into you, I gave them into you
I'm a house of cards, house of cards
And I feel you, oh
I gave them into you
Your voice more than that just for me
I told you you were king
Just to fall, oh oh oh
I hold the fucking world on my hand
Just to keep it out your hands
I won't let it fall
Not at all
I act so bulletproof
But you take me down
You take me down
Gave all I got to you
Now I'm standing my ground
Standing my ground
I'm a house of cards, house of cards
I'm a house of cards, house of cards, no
I'm a house of cards, house of cards
I gave them into you
I'm a house of cards, house of cards
I gave them into you, I gave them into you
I'm a house of cards, house of cards
I feel you, oh
