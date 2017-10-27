KSHMR - Underwater (feat. Sonu Nigam) (Video ufficiale e testo)

KSHMR - Underwater (feat. Sonu Nigam) testo



Where do you go

All the love's gonna keep you afloat

When the world is told

We'll be rowing as the fire, the cold

Underwater

I'm gonna swim against the tide

Underwater

You couldn't drown me if you tried

Underwater

I'll be breathing by your side

I'll be breathing by your side

Underwater

Underwater

Swim through a sea

Full of strangers found so deep

Speaking sparks and neon lights

As I give you the kiss of our life

Underwater

I'm gonna swim against the tide

Underwater

You couldn't drown me if you tried

Underwater

I'll be breathing by your side (by your side)

Breathing by your side, by your side

I'll be breathing by your side (breathing by your side)

Underwater

Underwater